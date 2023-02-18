Football is a game of highs and lows, and players often go through periods of inconsistency or struggle with injuries that can hamper their form.

However, 2023 has seen a number of players overcome these difficulties and become some of the most impressive players on the pitch.

In this article, we will take a look at five footballers who were once out-of-form players, but have made a remarkable comeback this year and are now performing at the top of their game.

From established veterans to young prospects, these players have all made significant strides and are making a significant impact for their clubs.

5 once-struggling footballers who are shining in 2023

1. Miguel Almiron

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron has been shining not just in 2023, but since the start of the season. He has impressed football fans and pundits alike with his remarkable performances.

The Paraguayan forward's breakout season continued as he scored his 10th goal of the Premier League campaign against Bournemouth last Saturday, placing him amongst the league's top goal-scorers.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent, who covered the match for Premier League Productions, lauded the forward's composed finish.

The Chronicle @ChronicleNUFC Miguel Almiron goal shows difference between Newcastle star this season compared to the past chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football… Miguel Almiron goal shows difference between Newcastle star this season compared to the past chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football…

He praised Almiron's improved composure and scoring record as compared to his previous seasons with Newcastle.

2. Alexis Sanchez

Eintracht Frankfurt v Olympique Marseille: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Alexis Sanchez has played for some of the top teams in football, including Barcelona, River Plate, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Despite his decline in recent years, his arrival at Marseille has sparked an upturn in form.

Sanchez has been brilliant for Marseille this season. He has been vital in the team's recent victories, scoring six times in 2023, including the first goal against PSG in the Coupe de France. At 34 years old, the forward is back to his best, and he's proving to be a key player for Igor Tudor's side.

3. Paulo Dybala

US Lecce v AS Roma - Serie A

Paulo Dybala has been shining since joining Roma, surprising many who thought his best days were behind him. After a successful seven-year spell with Juventus, the Argentine forward joined Roma.

Some credit his resurgence to Jose Mourinho's management, as well as Argentina's World Cup win, but either way, Dybala has enchanted the Italian capital with his skills and has won over the fans.

However, reports suggest that he may be a target for Manchester United next season.

4. Antoine Griezmann

CA Osasuna v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander

Antoine Griezmann struggled to adapt to life since being loaned to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. However, the Frenchman has been a vital player for Diego Simeone's side in recent times.

The 31-year-old currently has the second-highest number of assists in La Liga, and his dazzling dribbling skills and exceptional spatial awareness have created numerous chances for his team in their recent victories.

Atletico Madrid finished fourth in their Champions League group and lost to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, leading some to believe that their season is over.

However, Griezmann's shining performances have been reminiscent of his form in 2018, when he was widely considered one of the best forwards in football. While Atletico fans may feel nostalgic, it's worth noting that the Frenchman has plenty left in the tank and can still lead the Rojiblancos to titles.

5. Marcus Rashford

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Marcus Rashford's performances have been key to Manchester United's success in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era. With 12 goals in all competitions since the World Cup, he has become the Red Devils' most potent weapon and a force to be reckoned with in the world of football.

SPORTbible @sportbible Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life 🔥🔴 https://t.co/lISmpNvv4Y

He has been shining since the turn of the year and has already scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season, the second-highest tally of his career. His manager, Eric ten Hag, recognizes Rashford's talent and potential and is working to help him continue to improve.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes