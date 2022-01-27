5 most overpriced players in the Premier League 

The English Premier League has continuously emerged as the biggest collective spender in Europe for the last decade in almost every transfer window. There's rigorous business from start to deadline during the window and some lucrative deals are always just around the corner.

Although each club wishes for a great return on their investment, the Premier League has seen enough flops and lots of cash go down the drain. But the English top flight remains as competitive as ever and upgrading the squad at frequent intervals is the only way to thrive.

Anyone who follows the league is familiar with the fact that no deal is too far from reality. The market is mostly an apt reflection of what goes on in the field.

Any player who stands out on the pitch usually has a price tag that stands out in the market as well. Every club wants a player at the most affordable price but that seldom happens.

Premier League clubs have to pay over the market value to acquire English players

Usually, (and it's often observed with clubs from the Premier League), clubs end up spending a fortune to land a player. This said 'fortune' is often above the market value of the player. Sometimes, the players end up justifying those hefty numbers attached to them and sometimes they fail to live up to the hype.

The English top flight has been home to many such overpriced players and often when homegrown players switch clubs internally, their asking prices are relatively higher. It is basically seen as a move to strengthen your own club and at the same time weaken your competitors. Hence, the extra amount is only fair as compensation.

On that note, here are the five most overpriced players in the Premier League.

#5 Danny Drinkwater - £26.01 million diff

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

How does a £34.11 million man stay on a club's books and make only 23 appearances in four-and-a-half years is beyond comprehension. Until you realize the club is Chelsea and they are not shy of spending big. But they got it very wrong with Danny Drinkwater in 2017.

His highest valuation ever was the £8.10 million in 2017 when he was a Leicester City player. In came Chelsea and paid £34.11 million for the midfielder. Sure, he won the Premier League title in 2016 with the Foxes but nothing he did on the pitch warranted the ridiculous amount Chelsea spent.

Dan @CFCDan27 "Slips it through for Danny Drinkwater" that breaks my heart man

His last appearance for the Blues was back in 2018 and has since gone on loan to Aston Villa and Burnley and is currently at Reading in the Championship. At Leicester City, he was a solid and combative presence in midfield and was perfect for the Foxes.

But the ambition was greater and Drinkwater never truly self-evaluated himself before the move. The Englishman always seemed like a misfit in the Chelsea team, lacking the quality to be a regular player and became the forgotten man of the Premier League.

#4 Benjamin White - £27.45 million difference

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal's summer transfer window of 2021 was aimed at bringing young players with high potential to the club. Their defense has been criticized regularly in recent years and Mikel Arteta wanted a long-term cure for the same. That led to the signing of Brighton defender Benjamin White for £52.65m.

This is the maximum amount the Gunners have ever paid for a defender in their history. His market value at the time of his signing was a generous £25.20 million. But White was no ordinary defender. He can offer Arsenal the best years of his career and at Brighton he has established himself as a very reliable center-back.

More importantly, this was a player capable of playing in multiple roles without looking like he's being played out of position. So when Arsenal coughed up an extra £27.45 million, they must have hoped it would give them an edge in the Premier League.

Ben White appreciation post



Outstanding



Outstanding

With over half the season played, it has started to look like a very smart move. White has been an ever-present figure in the Gunners backline in the Premier League. He has built a very strong partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes.

The former Brighton man is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and loves to carry it forward. He has some very accurate long balls up his sleeve and is often giving their attack a push from the deep. Despite being overpriced, this could still prove to be a steal in the long-term.

