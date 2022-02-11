5 panic buys that turned out to be success stories in football

Signing players during the transfer window is not an easy process. It involves scouting, massive funds, and players, agents, teams and managers being on the same page.

Clubs try to avoid 'panic buys' because these deals usually end up being a disaster. However, in some situations, panic buys are inevitable due to last-minute injuries and financial issues.

Here's a brief look at five panic buys that turned out to be great success stories in football.

#5 Edgar Davids

Edgar Davids during the Manchester United Legends v FC Barcelona Legends

Camp Nou will never forget the fresh energy that Edgar Davids brought to a depleted Barcelona team back in the noughties.

Davids joined Barcelona on a loan spell from Juventus in the 2003-2004 season, at a time when the Catalan giants were struggling. The Blaugrana were playing in the UEFA Cup, now called the Europa League, for the first time in seven years after finishing sixth in La Liga the previous season.

However, everything changed with the arrival of the Dutchman. Barcelona finished second in the league, improving their sixth-place finish from the previous season.

The diminutive defensive midfielder left at the end of the season. Despite not winning a trophy, his efforts kicked off the Catalan club's era of dominance. They won the La Liga title the following season and the La Liga and Champions League two years later.

#4 Dimitar Berbatov

Berbatov in action against Chelsea at the FA Community Shield.

Dimitar Berbatov is certainly among the list of Manchester United greats. However, his move to Old Trafford in 2008 could well be one of the most controversial deals in the history of the league.

Berbatov played for Tottenham Hotspur prior to the move. The north London side had agreed to sell the Bulgarian to Manchester City. However, on the last day of the window, United matched City's offer and he was sold to the former for €30 million.

The Bulgarian started his first season at Old Trafford by scoring 14 goals in 43 appearances, winning his first Premier League title in the process.

He had his most productive season in the 2010-2011 campaign. Berbatov was the Premier League's top scorer with 20 goals alongside his former teammate Carlos Tevez, which earned him the Golden Boot.

The striker won a FIFA Club World Cup, two Premier Leagues and an EFL Cup during his time with the Red Devils.

