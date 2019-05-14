5 perfect replacements for Ander Herrera at Manchester United

Ander Herrera

With the season coming to an end yesterday, one team in the top six couldn’t have waited for the season’s end. That team is Manchester United who probably had one of their worst seasons ever.

When Ole Gunnar took over the club sometime in December, he quite managed to stabilize the club for a while and all seemed to have been getting back on track for the giants. But as soon as the aura of excitement came to an end and the dust settled, the holes in the team started to show again.

When they were in top form during Ole’s first few months, it looked like the players were vindicated and Mourinho was the bad man. But, at the moment, with the team performing dismally, it looks like Mourinho was right all along -- the players weren’t committed to the cause.

One player, however, whose commitment nobody can doubt is Ander Herrera. He is the only player who has played with heart this season even when things weren’t going well. But the board never acknowledged him for that and didn’t see a reason to tie him to a new contract early enough.

Now, the Spaniard is certain to leave the club for PSG where he goes to get the kind of contract that should have been a no-brainer for United in the first place. The club now has to scout for the combative Spaniard’s replacement and they have to do it fast.

Here are five perfect prospects that can take over Herrera’s role at Manchester United:

#5 Bruno Fernandes

Scotland v Portugal - International Friendly

One name that is coming on of late in Manchester United’s search for a central midfielder is that of Portuguese midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has had a sterling season and it is no surprise that he is now being linked to numerous big club moves.

Manchester United are in desperate need of someone who can bring the X factor to their midfield and that’s what Fernandes can bring. This season alone, he has had 13 assists in 32 league appearances, from a deep role.

He has 20 goals to his name and will certainly bring in more, were United to bring him to the club. Not only will he fill Herrera’s high-intensity style of play, he will also bring in creativity and goals from midfield, something that United have been lacking for a long time.

