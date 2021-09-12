Football is far beyond just being a sport. Along with bringing in intense clashes on the field, a lot happens in the workshop. We all know for a fact that the sport has changed a lot in recent years.

A gigantic influx of money has transitioned the way the game looks and the same sport which once was all about 22 men chasing a ball is getting more and more glamorous season after season.

Few players have turned out to be a brand within themselves and as for the clubs, their sources of income have widened from ticket sales and television rights to jersey sales, social media income and stock/brand value.

While we discuss all these variables, there is one piece that welds these two on-and-off the pitch elements together. Player agents!

No matter how talented a player is, the better the agent, the bigger the club they'll play for and the better their contracts will be. They don a really important role within the world of football.

To explain it in a simple language, a certain Santiago Muñez would never have arrived in EPL without his agent Glen Foy. Enough movie references. While we have talked about player agents, let us discuss the best of them within arguably the best football league.

5 player agencies that represent the most Premier League players

#5 SEG - Sports Entertainment Group — 7 players

SEG has served some of the big players like — Memphis Depay and Robin Van Persie

The Netherlands-based sports company — Sports Entertainment Group, aka SEG, has over 300+ clients in the form of players and managers. They have seven of their clients playing in the Premier League on decent contracts.

Serving some big names within Dutch football like Memphis Depay and Robin Van Persie, SEG has earned a reputation for being a top-level agency.

Within the Premier League, they have got William Troost-Ekong (Watford), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Jürgen Locadia (Brighton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mateusz Klich (Leeds), Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton), and Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace).

#4 Gestifute — 20 players

Cristiano Ronaldo is Gestifute's biggest client

Gestifute has its roots in Portugal but operates worldwide. They boast over 150+ clients, out of which 20 take part in England's top-tier football.

The man at the helm of Gestifute — Jorge Mendes — is a highly popular figure within the world of football. The Portugal-based player agency extends their service to almost every Portuguese player.

Some of the major names include Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota, among others. They also serve a handful of South American stars.

Angel Di Maria, Ederson, Fabinho, etc., are few of the notable clients of Gestifute.

