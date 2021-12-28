5 players with most accurate passes in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021

The objective in football is to score goals by putting the ball in the back of the opposition's net. There are a number of ways of doing it. But the football pitch is quite big and there are 22 players involved.

So naturally, the most effective and efficient way of navigating the length of the field is to move the ball around by passing it to teammates. That's why every team needs players who are technically proficient. At the highest level of the game, you need master technicians who can manipulate space.

Players who can find their teammates no matter how difficult it might seem can prove to be the real difference makers. Usually, it is the holding midfielder's job to recycle possession and switch flanks. As a result, they end up playing a lot more passes than the rest of their teammates.

But systems change from team to team and in certain sides, the centre-backs will also need to shoulder the responsibility. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most number of accurate passes in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021.

#5 Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - 2558 passes

FC Internazionale v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Marcelo Brozovic is Inter Milan's midfield engine. One of the most underrated footballers of his generation, Brozovic does the simple things so effectively that he often slips under the radar.

Usually deployed as a deep-lying playmaker, Inter Milan rely on Brozovic a lot to keep things ticking in midfield. His technique is immaculate and this enables him to play anywhere across midfield. Brozovic also shines in a box-to-box role and has drawn comparisons to the legendary Frank Lampard.

The 29-year-old played a key role in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph last season. He has played a total of 2558 accurate passes in the league this year. The Croatian international averages a pass every 77 seconds.

#4 Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) - 2689 passes

Udinese Calcio v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Sassuolo are renowned for developing some of the best technicians in the Italian top-flight. Sassuolo centre-back Gian Marco Ferrari has become a mainstay in their backline since 2018. He has started all 19 of I Neroverdi's Serie A games this season.

The 29-year-old is always switched on and is adept at making interceptions and blocks. He is also a threat from indirect set-pieces thanks to his height, leap and heading ability.

One of the strongest characteristics of Ferrari's game is his passing. He is excellent at passing the ball around and does occasionally even dictate play from deep by playing some excellent line-breaking passes.

Ferrari has played 2689 accurate passes in 2021. He averages a pass every 77 seconds this year.

