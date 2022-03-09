5 players aged 21 or below with the most goal contributions in the Premier League this season

The Premier League season is entering its final phase and there have been a lot of takeaways in the games gone by. While big names have failed to make a mark, the young guns have stepped up to the task.

The Premier League is blessed with young talent

Getting promoted to the first team is a dream for many budding youngsters in the league. Not everyone can handle the pressure of the English top-flight. However, some players have adapted remarkably well and are lighting up the league week in, week out.

Apart from academy graduates, clubs are also investing in exciting young talent from across the world and giving them a platform to prove themselves.

Without further ado, here are five players aged 21 or below with the most goal contributions in the Premier League this season.

#5 Michael Olise

Michael Olise has been a key figure for Crystal Palace.

After winning the Championship Young Player of the Year last season, Michael Olise is having a phenomenal campaign with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Frenchman joined the Eagles from Reading for a fee of £8 million.

The 20-year-old has adapted well to the lofty standards of the Premier League and is a key component of the Palace squad. Olise has two goals and five assists in the league as of now. The Frenchman is part of a Palace team blessed with young talents such as Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, and Odsonne Edouard.

A handful as usual. Michael Olise’s first half by numbers vs Wolves:100% long balls completed100% pass accuracy6/9 duels won4 attempted take-ons3 successful take-ons3 fouls drawn3 ball recoveries2/3 crosses completed1 chance created1 shotA handful as usual. Michael Olise’s first half by numbers vs Wolves:100% long balls completed100% pass accuracy6/9 duels won4 attempted take-ons3 successful take-ons3 fouls drawn3 ball recoveries2/3 crosses completed1 chance created1 shotA handful as usual. 👏👏 https://t.co/dP86ePjEWw

Olise’s performances have reportedly caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Chelsea are among those interested in securing the young star’s services.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli's brilliance on the wing has revitalized the Gunners' support.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League. Purchased from Brazilian side Ituano for a fee of £6 million in 2019, Martinelli has been one of Arsenal’s best signings in recent years. The Brazilian’s quick feet and eye for goal have proved to be a blessing for the Gunners of late.

Martinelli scored an exquisite goal against Watford last week, taking his Premier League tally to five goals. He has also provided two assists. The Brazilian is adored by the Gunners faithful and has provided a spark to the side that was desperately needed.

The 20-year-old has been impressive as a winger and a center-forward both and is a willing runner, hounding the opposition. His performances have garnered praise from Arsenal icons such as Ian Wright and Cesc Fabregas. Martinelli was also named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for December and January.

#3 Phil Foden

Phil Foden is one of the world's most valuable youngsters.

At just 21, Manchester City’s Phil Foden already has the makings of a world-class footballer. The Englishman has stepped up when required and has been a key performer over the past several months.

Foden has already won three Premier League titles, four English League Cups, and one FA Cup with Manchester City. The 21-year-old has seven goals and three assists in the current Premier League season.

Foden has also solved Pep Guardiola’s false-nine conundrum by displaying his versatility and putting in solid performances irrespective of the position. The Englishman was superb in City’s 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United, linking up play well and breaking through the defense.

Given the potential he has shown, there is no doubt that Foden will be crucial for City and England in the future.

#2 Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has had a phenomenal Premier League season.

Another Arsenal youngster on this list, Emile Smith Rowe has had a breakout season with the Gunners in the Premier League. An Arsenal Academy graduate, Smith Rowe’s passion for the club is evident in his performances on the pitch.

Smith Rowe has scored nine goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old looks dangerous every time he gets the ball, making direct runs at the defense. He is Arsenal’s leading goalscorer and his knack for finding the back of the net has greatly benefitted Mikel Arteta.

The Englishman missed the Gunners’ last two games but is sure to be back at his exciting best when he makes his return. Smith Rowe ended last season with 14 goal contributions across all competitions. He will look to beat that tally in the remainder of the current campaign.

#1 Bukayo Saka

Saka has been the Gunners' shining light this season.

The highlight of Arsenal's season have been the performances of Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe have undoubtedly been impressive but Saka has shown maturity beyond his age and is a cut above the rest.

The youngster has been the main driving force for the Gunners and propelled their season forwards after a rough start. He has eight goals and five assists in the Premier League so far. The 20-year-old has already scored more goals than he has in the last two league seasons combined.

Arsenal moved into fourth place after their win against Watford last weekend. The Englishman was exceptional, scoring one and setting up Martin Odegaard for another in a thrilling 2-3 win. As a result, Arsenal are brimming with confidence and have a real chance at securing Champions League football next season.

