5 players who always deliver under pressure

Football at the highest level is a very demanding job. The beautiful game is one of the most popular sports in the world and fans of the game are spread out all across the globe. It would be fair to say that the entire world tunes in week in and week out to watch the top European clubs go about their business on the pitch.

The stakes are almost perpetually high. As a result, the players are subjected to an intense level of scrutiny on a regular basis. High-pressure situations are simply not for everyone. Some players crumble or 'choke' but there are some who relish battling adversity.

There are players who thrive when the world expects them to deliver big. Football's greatest heroes have always been the ones who defy the odds and do extraordinary things when backed into a corner.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who always deliver under pressure.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

When Mohamed Salah returned to Liverpool in 2017, nobody could have predicted how much of an impact the Egyptian international would go on to have at the club. Salah's entry helped transform Liverpool's attack into one of the most potent forces in Europe.

Salah has a knack for delivering in big games. The pacy forward getting injured and being sidelined during the 2017-18 Champions League final was a big blow for the Merseysiders. After Salah was forced off in the first half, it never looked like Liverpool could get a foot in.

But he came back and delivered the next year. Salah scored Liverpool's opener in the 2018-19 Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

In 2018, the Egyptian national team needed to win against Congo in order to qualify for the World Cup. They got a penalty in stoppage time and the stakes couldn't have been higher. Egypt would qualify for their first ever World Cup if the ball ended in the back of the net.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and delivered to take Egypt to the promised land.

#4 N'Golo Kante (France/Chelsea)

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

In the last six years, N'Golo Kante has won the World Cup, the Premier League (twice) and the Champions League. He has also been a standout performer for both club and country in those triumphs.

The diminutive defensive midfielder pocketed four back-to-back man-of-the-match awards for Chelsea in the Champions League last term. He was the best player in each game starting from the second leg of the quarter-final up until the final.

Kante's ability to deliver in high pressure situations has a lot to do with his discipline and hard work. He is there to do a job and he will put his nose to the grindstone and run himself to the ground if that's what his team needs.

Kante will do that every single game and as such, high-pressure scenarios don't faze him.

433 @433 Congratulations to @nglkante on winning the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season! 🧠 Congratulations to @nglkante on winning the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League midfielder of the season! 🧠 https://t.co/qO4hOV6NtC

