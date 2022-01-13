5 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window (2022)

After getting off to a nervy start to the season, Arsenal have clawed their way back into the race for the top four. Mikel Arteta's men have played some entertaining football this term and their young brigade has shown a lot of promise.

Arsenal are looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window

However, there are quite a few worrying signs for the Gunners as we enter the second half of the season. None of their centre-forwards are yet to score an away goal from open play in the Premier League this term. They also have issues in defensive midfield.

They are reportedly looking to bolster their squad this month. Arteta and co.'s objective is to secure a top four spot and they will need to bring in reinforcements in order to achieve that.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window.

#5 Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Borussia Mönchengladbach v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. They were heavily linked with the Swiss international in 2019 before signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

German outlet Fussball Transfers, Arsenal have already contacted Borussia Monchengladbach to sound out a deal.

Zakaria is an all-action midfielder whose contract expires this summer. The club have confirmed that he will not be extending his deal with the club. Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to offload him in January for a cut-price deal.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old. The combative midfielder's reading of the game and ability to progress the ball are qualities that Arsenal need in the center of the pitch. In 15 Bundesliga appearances this term, Zakaria has scored two goals and provided an assist.

#4 Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Yves Bissouma is one of the most efficient defensive midfielders in the Premier League right now. He has garnered interest from most Premier League giants and Brighton are resigned to the fact that they might not be able to hold onto him for long.

The Seagulls have slapped a €59 million price tag on the 25-year-old. The Gunners have been linked with Bissouma. However, they will need to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, who are also monitoring the player.

The Malian international ranks fourth among all Premier League players for tackles made (50) this Premier League season. He is excellent at winning the ball back, is a neat passer of the ball and is good at carrying the ball and beating opponents with his deft touches and burst of pace.

