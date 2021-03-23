5 players Arsenal could target in the summer

Arsenal have endured a torrid season in the Premier League so far. The Gunners are ninth in the league and are out of both domestic cup competitions.

The only hope of silverware for Arsenal this campaign is the Europa League, where they have reached the quarter-finals.

Arsenal have missed out on Champions League football for the past five seasons, something they would look to correct that ahead of next season.

Five players Arsenal could target in the summer

The forthcoming transfer window presents the best chance for Arsenal to return to their glory days. Therefore, recruitment and team strengthening would be of utmost importance to the club in the summer.

While Arsenal had a relatively quiet January window in terms of incomings, they did a good job of clearing out players deemed surplus to requirements.

The high number of departures have helped Arsenal free up space and generate funds for new signings. On that note, let's take a look at five players Arsenal could target in the summer.

#1 Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton - Premier League

Right-back Tariq Lamptey is a Chelsea academy graduate who played for the Blues senior team before he was sold to Brighton & Hove Albion last year.

Lamptey has thoroughly impressed in during his time at the Seagulls, where he has established himself as one of England's best young talents.

Arsenal's current first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin has been rumoured with an exit after nine years at the Emirates, with the Spaniard strongly linked with a move to PSG. His replacement, Portuguese full-back Cedric Soares, has been quite unreliable so far.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta could look to bring in Lamptey, who is far more agile and fill the spot in the long term.

.@FabrizioRomano on Tariq Lamptey: “I can confirm Arsenal are scouting him, they’re following him closely. I can say that Arsenal want to sign a right-back, but they have a list. There are many names, Lamptey, but there are other names." pic.twitter.com/6243kpQVgn — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) March 18, 2021

Reports claim Arsenal might look to bring in a new right-back next summer, so Lamptey is one option they could pursue.

Although Lamptey signed a new deal with Brighton in January, one that would keep him at the club till 2025, it would not be a surprise if he asks to leave if an offer comes from Arsenal.

#2 Dani Ceballos

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal - Premier League

Dani Ceballos is in his second stint at Arsenal from Real Madrid. He joined the Gunners in 2019 on a season-long loan, which was extended to another year after several impressive outings.

The Spanish midfield has made 68 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival and has been a valuable player in the heart of the Arsenal midfield. He has often showed his adept positional sense, evading opposition press with ease, and is also a very proficient set-piece taker.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shown that Ceballos is seemingly integral to his plans. The performances of the midfielder have shown that he has adapted to the style of play of the manager.

With Arsenal and Real Madrid on good terms and Ceballos having just two years left on his contract with the Galacticos, signing Ceballos permanently should not prove too difficult or costly for the Gunners.

