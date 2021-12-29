5 players with the most assists in 2021

Sometimes scoring goals is easier than creating them. It is not everyone's cup of tea to assist on a regular basis yet many players have done it successfully in their careers.

This year has been no different as plenty of creative players have assisted their teammates very frequently. Some of them have even gone on to link up well with a specific teammate and created a great partnership.

Midfielders have supplied the most assists in 2021

Top quality midfielders have done really well in assisting their teammates this calendar year. There are some big name players on this list but surprisingly no Premier League player is able to make it.

Even the dynamic Bruno Fernandes missed out on making it into the top five as players from the Bundesliga have dominated this list. Without further ado, let's have a look at the top assist recorders of 2021.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane made his identity when he played for Manchester City in the Premier League for almost four seasons. Post that, the German decided to join Bayern Munich in 2020 and has been there ever since.

The talismanic winger has been quite impressive with the Bavarian club, creating goals from wide positions. Leroy Sane recorded 10 assists in the Bundesliga last season and has improved well this season.

GOAL @goal Leroy Sane in…



𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬-𝟮𝟭: 22 goals & assists in 44 games

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭-𝟮𝟮: 22 goals & assists in 26 games



Back to his best 😎

In the 2021-22 season, he has already assisted five times in just 14 league starts for Bayern Munich. Leroy Sane's total tally of assists in 2021 amounts to 19.

#4 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Marco Reus has been a very unlucky player when it comes to being appreciated in the truest sense. When many of his teammates left for bigger clubs, the German remained loyal and stayed with Borussia Dortmund.

He has been with them since 2012 and is a vital player for the Black and Yellows. Marco Reus registered 14 assists across all competitions last season, contributing time and again despite struggling with injuries.

GOAL @goal Marco Reus is the first player in Borussia Dortmund history to register 100+ goals and 100 assists 👏



𝗜𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 🇩🇪 Marco Reus is the first player in Borussia Dortmund history to register 100+ goals and 100 assists 👏𝗜𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 🇩🇪 https://t.co/eTzW8eUO9E

In 2021, the German forward recorded 22 assists. The Borussia Dortmund captain has led his team by example as he hopes to win some silverware with them in the near future.

