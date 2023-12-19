5 players with the most assists in Europe's top 5 leagues so far this season (December 2023)

The number of assists a player amasses serves as a valuable metric that reflects their playmaking prowess and impact in the final third. A high tally of assists demonstrates not only technical proficiency but also a keen understanding of the game and the ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates.

Playmakers with a penchant for delivering key passes contribute substantially to their team's attacking dynamics. They possess the uncanny ability to influence matches by catalyzing goalscoring opportunities.

We're almost halfway through the 2023-24 seasons in Europe's top five leagues and it'd be interesting to see which players have been at their playmaking best so far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most assists in Europe's top five leagues so far this season (December 2023).

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 7 assists

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah might not be at his imperious best this season. But the iconic Egyptian winger has so much quality that he finds a way to affect the game positively for his side almost every time he plays.

Salah has been Liverpool's most in-form attacker this term. He has tormented defenders with his pace and dribbling skills. In addition to scoring goals, a standout feature of his game so far this season has been his ability to pick the right pass once he finds himself in the attacking realms.

Salah has provided seven assists in 17 Premier League appearances so far this term.

#4 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 7 assists

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Kieran Trippier is one of the best right-backs of his generation. The Englishman's excellent technique and vision have helped him become one of Newcastle United's main creative outlets. He is a key playmaker for the Magpies and has been one of their most important players over the last couple of years.

Trippier's incredible crossing skills and ability to whip in dangerous balls from set-pieces has helped him rack up plenty of assists. In 16 Premier League appearances so far this season, the 32-year-old has provided seven assists.

#3 Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) - 7 assists

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Julian Brandt has been a bright spark for Borussia Dortmund in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season. The German attacking midfielder has turned in several noteworthy performances for Dortmund so far this term

He has showcased an ability to progress the ball efficiently and embark on jinking runs through tight spaces. Brandt has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances for his side so far this term.

His performances have been instrumental in Dortmund's campaign this season and he is arguably their most impressive player right now.

#2 Jan-Niklas Beste (FC Heidenheim) - 7 assists

Eintracht Frankfurt v 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 - Bundesliga

FC Heidenheim are playing their first-ever season in the Bundesliga right now and they are currently sitting at 12th, which is quite respectable. Young winger Jan-Niklas Beste, who joined them from Werder Bremen in 2022, has been a standout performer for the freshly promoted side.

After unsuccessful stints at Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund, Beste has been hungry to prove himself. He has channelled all his talent and used the rejection as fuel to the fire and has been one of the most impressive attackers in the German top flight so far this season.

He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this season for FC Heidenheim.

#1 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - 8 assists

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Leroy Sane got off to a brilliant start to the 2023-24 season. He combined well with new signing Harry Kane in the early stages of the new campaign as the duo wreaked havoc in the final third together.

However, Sane has let a bit of inconsistency creep into his game in recent weeks. He was in prolific goalscoring form at the start of the campaign.

But it's been close to two months since he scored his last goal for Bayern Munich. But that hasn't stopped Sane from creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

He is currently the top-assist provider across Europe's top five leagues with eight assists to his name from 14 Bundesliga appearances.