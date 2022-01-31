5 players with most assists in Europe since August 2018

As per UEFA country coefficients, the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 are the top five leagues in Europe right now. The leagues are immersive, they are broadcast globally, and are home to the best players in the world right now.

Standing out in one of the top-five European leagues is hardly a walk in the park, but some maestros tend to make it seem like one. Today, we will take a look at five footballers who have mastered the art of providing assists and are currently leading the charts in Europe.

Here are five footballers who have provided the most assists in the top-five European leagues since the start of the 2018-19 season:

#5 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - 41 assists

Manchester United spent an eye-popping €85 million to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. The former Borussia Dortmund winger produced numerous exceptional performances for the Bundesliga outfit, drawing attention from several big clubs in the process.

The Old Trafford club ultimately won the race and were hoping for the player to take the Premier League by storm.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, nothing has gone according to the script yet. The left-winger has struggled to adjust to the Premier League and has only produced one goal in the English top-flight so far.

His performances in United’s colors are a far cry from his Dortmund days. Between August 2018 and May 2021, Sancho was one of the biggest names in the Bundesliga.

The Englishman used to make full use of his intelligence, pace, and creativity to pop up with match-winning goals and assists. In his last three seasons in the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old made 92 appearances, registering 37 goals and 41 assists.

In the 2018-19 season, Sancho was the league’s leading assist provider with 14.

#4 Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 42 assists

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga has a knack for creating nimble-footed and intelligent wide midfielders. Eintracht Frankfurt man Filip Kostic is a proud member of that elite club. Having been impressed with his spell at Hamburger SV, Frankfurt decided to go for the 29-year-old left midfielder in the summer of 2018.

Then-manager Adi Hutter thrust him directly into the team, giving him complete freedom to make a tangible impact.

Encouraged by his coach’s faith, Kostic produced his best-ever season in the Bundesliga, registering six goals and ten assists in 34 appearances. The following season, he bagged 11 assists in the German top-flight, emerging as one of the most creative midfielders in the league.

His most productive season in the Bundesliga came in 2020-21 when he scored four times and provided 14 assists. This season, too, he has started strongly, already bagging three goals and seven assists.

Overall, the former Hamburger has bagged 42 assists since August 2018 and is set to add a few more before the season wraps up.

