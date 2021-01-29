5 players with the most assists in La Liga so far this season

Though it's the goalscorers that steal the limelight and the headlines in football, individuals who set them up to find the back of the net are equally worthy of praise.

A team has to foray forward in attack and bypass the opposition defence in order to score goals. So often, the ability to play killer passes in the final third ends up becoming the difference between two sides.

As such, playmakers are just as important as goalscorers. Individuals with excellent technical ability who know how to find and exploit space are essential to every team. When you look at these players, they're usually sensational footballers who have a knack for pulling off the extraordinary in the face of adversity.

The La Liga has always housed some of the finest technicians in the game. On that note, let's take a look at five players with the most assists in the La Liga this term.

5 players with the most assists in the La Liga so far this season

#5 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been a stalwart in attack for Real Madrid for over a decade now. In a team that has seen several high-profile players come and go, the Frenchman has carved out a space for himself and that's by virtue of his well-rounded expertise in the final third.

If Benzema is not scoring goals, he is creating them. He has been one of Los Blancos' standout performers this season and has led from the front so far. Benzema has scored 10 goals and assisted five across 17 appearances in the La Liga so far this season.

The Real Madrid frontline gets rotated frequently in the La Liga but Benzema has navigated the personnel changes around him quite well- which is also something he has done throughout his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#4 Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier

It is not often that English players move abroad and join the La Liga. Even rarer are instances of them having successful outings there. One of the latest players to break this trend is Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier who joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019.

He became Atletico Madrid's first English player in 95 years. He was slapped a 10-week worldwide ban for breaching betting rules recently but up until then, he was one of Diego Simeone's best players this season. The ban has been suspended by FIFA until the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules on the case.

Trippier has been good on both sides of the pitch and they have greatly benefitted from his intelligence and movement. His crossing and set-piece delivery are excellent and the 30-year-old has racked up five assists for Il Rojiblancos this season from 14 appearances in the La Liga.

