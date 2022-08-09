5 players with the most assists in the Premier League in the 21st century 

The Premier League, since its inception in 1992, has become arguably the most competitive competition in world football. In fact, it has become a hub for several top-quality players since the beginning of the 21st century.

Goal-scorers have fetched the big bucks in the 21st century and are a prime reason behind the hugely entertaining end-to-end games in the Premier League. However, chance creators have been just as important as they are integral, albeit silent, cogs in any top team.

Some have excelled more than others in that department over the last 20 years, thanks to their longevity and sensational abilities in the final third of the pitch.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most assists in the Premier League in the 21st century.

#5 Frank Lampard - 100 assists

Frank Lampard is currently the Everton boss but his best memories in the Premier League would be during his playing days at Chelsea.

The England star, who signed for the Blues from West Ham United in 2001, took to life at the West London club almost instantly. His partnership with Didier Drogba, who arrived later in 2004, was one of the best in the business.

The pair combined together constantly, while Lampard's goal-scoring prowess was also quite sublime for a central midfielder. However, the Chelsea legend's creativity was quite underrated during his time at the club.

The former Chelsea number 8's long-range passing, quick thinking in tight areas and desire to put in dangerous crosses resulted in him managing 100 assists in 506 Premier League games in the 21st century.

Lampard, who is the sixth-highest goal-scorer in Premier League history (177 goals), also won three league titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

#4 David Silva - 106 assists

Although David Silva left Manchester City in 2010, the Spaniard is admired as a club legend by the Etihad faithful and rightly so.

Players like Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, and Vincent Kompany have often been lauded for the club's success since the Abu Dhabi owners took over in 2008. However, David Silva was perhaps the club's most valuable asset until he left a couple of years ago.

The attacking midfielder had the know-how, tenacity, and match temperancy of the highest order, which hugely helped Manchester City score tons of goals season-after-season.

A brilliant player in possession, Silva knew how to use the ball effectively and efficiently. All his passes were calcuated, measured, and timed to perfection, especially in the attacking half of the pitch.

He played a key role in Roberto Mancini's and Manuel Pellegrini's title-winning campaigns but saved his best performances for the Pep Guardiola era. There were doubts about how Silva would play under his fellow countryman, but he adjusted seamlessly to the left of a midfield three.

His attacking nous and slick passes led him to provide 106 assists in 309 Premier League appearances for Manchester City. During this period, he won the league title on four occasions and was a focal player in each of those campaigns.

#3 Ryan Giggs - 110 assists

Ryan Giggs, who holds the record for most assists in Premier League history with 164 to his name, was one of the best creators of his time.

The left-winger had the speed, trickery on the ball and the technical expertise to find his teammates in the penalty box time and again. Longevity obviously played a key role in Giggs garnering such high assist numbers, as he played for over 20 years for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Regardless, his passing sense, coupled with a desire to create goals for his side, led to him registering 110 assists in 397 league appearances in the 21st century.

During this period, he also won seven league titles, apart from the six others that he won during the 1990s.

#2 Wayne Rooney - 114 assists

Wayne Rooney remains the 2nd highest goal-scorer in Premier League history with 210 goals, but he was none too shabby in the creative department either.

The England star was arguably the most important player for Manchester United in the 21st century. The attacking midfielder broke onto the scene when he started playing for Everton as a teenager in 2002. A couple of years later, Sir Alex Ferguson decided to bring the wonderkid to Old Trafford, and understandably so.

Although he only scored 15 goals and provided four assists in his first two seasons at Everton, he contributed 291 league goals for Manchester United, including 108 assists.

After leaving the red half of Manchester, Rooney re-joined Everton and had a short stint with his boyhood club. Overall, the Englishman managed 114 assists in 491 league games in the 21st century while also winning the league title on five occasions.

#1 Cesc Fabregas - 118 assists

Cesc Fabregas is perhaps one of the most underrated players to have played in the Premier League in the 21st century.

The La Masia graduate was brought to Arsenal by Arsene Wenger in 2003 and honed the youngster into one of the best midfielders in world football at the time.

Fabregas had the silky touch, mesmerizing vision, and cleverness required to succeed in the Premier League. During his seven seasons in the top-flight for the Gunners, he registered 39 goals and 76 assists in the league.

However, he could never win the league title with Arsenal and later returned to English football in 2014, this time by joining arch-rivals Chelsea. He deservedly went on to lift the league trophy twice in his five years at the club, as he managed 42 assists in 138 league games.

All in all, Fabregas managed a ridiculous 118 assists in 350 league games in the 21st century. Now close to retirement, the Spaniard is currently plying his trade with Serie B side Como.

