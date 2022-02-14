5 players with the most away goals in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some spectacular goalscorers over the years. These superstars with a knack for finding the back of the net have brought joy to millions of fans across the world.

Premier League games away from home have always been challenging

Given its competitive nature, scoring in any Premier League game is never straightforward. Managing to score a large number of goals in away matches is even more demanding. The vociferous fans of the various clubs in the Premier League can make even the strongest opposition feel weak in the knees.

Scoring in high-pressure situations in such hostile environments is not everyone's piece of cake and only a few have managed to do so consistently. On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most away goals in the Premier League.

#5 Andy Cole - 83 goals

Manchester United great Andy Cole was one of the finest strikers in the league during his peak. The Reds spent £6.25 million to sign Cole from Newcastle United, which was a record transfer at the time but he justified every penny of his transfer.

Newcastle had greatly benefitted from Cole’s services, especially in the 1993-94 season. The Englishman scored an astonishing 34 goals in 40 matches that season, winning the Golden Boot comfortably.

However, Cole’s most successful time in the Premier League was with Manchester United. He won five league titles and one Champions League in the span of just six years.

Cole scored 83 Premier League goals away from home in his career. One of his most memorable moments was his five-goal haul in United’s 9-0 drubbing of Ipswich in 1995.

Cole’s footballing career spanned nearly two decades, in which the Englishman played for 12 clubs. He retired in 2008 following a short stint at Nottingham Forest.

#4 Frank Lampard - 85 goals

Frank Lampard signed for Chelsea at the start of the 2001-02 season for a fee of £11 million from West Ham United. His transfer turned out to be a bargain as Lampard soon established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers from midfield in the Premier League.

One of the greatest players to don a Chelsea shirt, Lampard’s 13 seasons with the Blues were immensely successful. The Englishman won three league titles, four FA Cups, a Europa League and a Champions League with Chelsea. Not only did Lampard score goals, he was also a leader on the pitch, taking over whenever John Terry was absent.

Lampard has scored 85 away goals in the Premier League. The Englishman is also Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals.

Lampard’s managerial career started at Derby in 2018 before spending one and a half year managing Chelsea. He is currently managing a struggling Everton side who are desperate for a change in fortunes.

