5 players with the most ball-carries that led to shots

It is certainly an art to have good close control of the ball. There are so many things a player is capable of doing with the ball at his feet.

One of the deadliest skills is to run at the opposition defense while having the ball at feet. This not only requires great control of the football but also quick footwork and plenty of composure.

Ball-carrying abilities can be a lethal ability

Modern-day football highly values players capable of carrying the ball with utmost speed and trickery. Some of the most creative players in the football world right now possess this skill.

This has helped them in creating chances for themselves and their teammates on a regular basis. Here, we take a look at the top players who have used this ability to their maximum potential this season.

Note: Europe's top five leagues are considered

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

The Egyptian has been in marvelous form in the 2021-22 season. Mohamed Salah has been devastating in front of goal, scoring 19 goals and registering 10 assists so far this campaign.

His mind-boggling dribbling and directness have been the key reasons for his success in the Premier League this season. The Liverpool winger has been a delight to watch with the ball at his feet as he has dribbled past the opposition at will.

Liverpool FC @LFC



What a vital goal that turned out to be A special @MoSalah run and finish from three years ago today 🤩What a vital goal that turned out to be A special @MoSalah run and finish from three years ago today 🤩What a vital goal that turned out to be 👏 https://t.co/e2nz1iOjiQ

Salah's ball-carrying abilities have seen him involved in 46 shots so far this season. Out of them, 10 have resulted in goals, which goes on to prove what a wonderful campaign the 29-year old forward is having.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Amidst the uncertainty over his future, Kylian Mbappe has been stunning for Paris Saint-Germain this season. The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer as he runs out of contract in Paris.

Using his blistering pace, quick footwork and superb dribbling skills, Kylian Mbappe has been difficult to contain. So far, he has dribbled past 74 players in Ligue 1 and has had the most number of carries into the penalty area with 55.

KMbappeTeam. @KMbappeTeam !

Lionel Messi's reaction at the end on Kylian Mbappé's run for the 4th goal is priceless. Magnifique @KMbappe Lionel Messi's reaction at the end on Kylian Mbappé's run for the 4th goal is priceless. Magnifique @KMbappe ✨ !https://t.co/WGA6TKzSnf

With 220 progressive carries already to his name, Mbappe is responsible for 50 shot involvements. Out of them, seven have resulted in goals, proving the French forward's amazing capabilities in attack.

#3 Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

Ferencvarosi TC v Real Betis: Group G - UEFA Europa League

Real Betis have done well in La Liga this season as they sit fifth in the league table. One of their key players has been former Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir.

With his sweet left-foot and amazing creative abilities, the Frenchman has been of great help to the Spanish side. Fekir has some fine dribbling skills at his disposal and impressive ball control. Using the same, he has made the third-most progressive carries (182) in the league.

His trickery and quickness has helped him draw the most number of fouls (81) in La Liga this season. Fekir's ball-carrying abilities have seen him become involved in 51 shots, out of which five have resulted in goals. His speed with the ball at his feet is fascinating and one of his most effective traits.

#2 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Newcastle United are slowly looking to get away from the relegation zone but it is not going to be easy for them. They currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table and will be hoping to confirm their survival as soon as possible.

Allan Saint-Maximin's performance will play a key role in achieving that. The Frenchman is an exciting player with his phenomenal dribbling and amazing pace. He can run at defenders with immense pace and the ball at his feet, causing all sorts of problems and disrupting the opposition's shape.

Magpie 24/7 - Newcastle United @Magpie24_7



#NUFC Allan Saint-Maximin has carried the ball further than any other player in the Premier League this season (2952 metres), and no player has created more chances following a ball carry than the Frenchman (13, level with Jack Grealish). #NUFC Fans Allan Saint-Maximin has carried the ball further than any other player in the Premier League this season (2952 metres), and no player has created more chances following a ball carry than the Frenchman (13, level with Jack Grealish).#NUFC #NUFCFans https://t.co/ujkI4Z0nx1

Despite only starting 22 Premier League games this season, Allan Saint-Maximin has dribbled past players 109 times, the most in the league. He has the fourth-most number of carries (67) into the final third this campaign.

The Frenchman's ball-carrying abilities have seen him become involved in 54 shots. Out of them, three have resulted in goals. Allan Saint-Maximin will be hoping to make sure that more goals come because of his direct and attacking approach.

#1 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

If there's a youngster who has truly changed his game around in the 2021-22 season, it has to be Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been in tremendous form and has booked his place in Real Madrid's starting XI, benching the likes of Eden Hazard.

The 21-year old has already scored thirteen goals and registered six assists in 25 La Liga appearances this season. It's not just the goals but the things Vinicius Junior has done with the ball at his feet that have been very impressive.

OptaJose @OptaJose has carried the ball further than any other player in the 1 - @realmadriden 's Madrid Vinícius Júniorhas carried the ball further than any other player in the @ChampionsLeague this season (1,277 metres). In addition, no player has generated more shots than the Brazilian from carries (11 – 7 shots and 4 chances created). Lightning. 1 - @realmadriden's Madrid Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 has carried the ball further than any other player in the @ChampionsLeague this season (1,277 metres). In addition, no player has generated more shots than the Brazilian from carries (11 – 7 shots and 4 chances created). Lightning. https://t.co/dXGb8B3LDw

He has had the most progressive carries (307) and also the most progressive carries into the final third (83) in La Liga this season. In the process, he has been involved in 55 shots, out of which seven has resulted in goals. Vinicius Junior has truly been a game-changer for Real Madrid this campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy