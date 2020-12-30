Barcelona squandered a great chance to break into the top four of La Liga last night as they fell to a 1-1 draw with SD Eibar last night. They look like they need to bring in reinforcements in January if they are to challenge for the title this season.

Barcelona have to balance their books and sell some players before they can buy new ones. But sales are rarer in the January transfer window as opposed to the summer transfer window. As such, we could see a lot of loan deals being sanctioned over the course of the next few weeks.

They have been linked with a number of players ranging from forwards to defenders and Barcelona could be in for a busy month. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players Barcelona can sign in January.

5 players Barcelona can sign in January

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has entered the final months of his contract. Liverpool have reportedly tabled a new contract offer to the Dutchman and he is set to make a decision in the coming days.

He ought to be well aware by now that Barcelona are keen on signing him. In a couple of days, Wijnaldum can enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing. It's a bit of a stretch but if Wijnaldum doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal at Liverpool, the January transfer window will be Merseysiders' last chance to cash in on him.

Eitherway, Barcelona can start discussing terms with him in January. The 30-year-old is a tireless midfielder who has enjoyed immense popularity at Anfield since joining in 2016 from Newcastle United.

Liverpool made a new contract offer to Wijnaldum few weeks ago. The proposal has not been accepted yet.



Gini wants to reflect. And to pay rispect to the club, he will give priority and communicate his decision to #LFC before negotiating with other clubs as a free agent. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

#4 Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal defender Shokdran Mustafi has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta and is seeking an exit from the club. According to reports, Shkodran Mustafi might end up going to Barcelona. Yes, it sounds outrageous but it looks like it might just happen over the next few weeks.

The German international has played only thrice this Premier League season under Arteta and all those appearances came from the bench. Mustafi has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave as early as January to gain more playing time.

Barcelona have a lot of defensive problems. Pique is injured and Samuel Umtiti spends more time on the sidelines than on the pitch. Clement Lenglet is the only fit centre-back with a fair amount of first-team exposure and the Catalans are desperate to rope in someone experienced for cheap and Mustafi fits the bill.

Not true ❌ Emre Ozturk is not authorized to negotiate for Mustafi True: @FCBarcelona is still interested in Mustafi. No decision yet @Arsenal https://t.co/yM9ybwknRe — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 24, 2020