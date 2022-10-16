5 players Barcelona need to sell to complete their rebuild

Barcelona, after a fantastic summer transfer window, are facing their first big test of the season. While they have been excellent in La Liga, the Blaugrana are on the brink of exiting the Champions League from the group stage.

While the Spanish giants did sign some incredible players in the summer, their progress is currently being hampered by some lackluster individuals. Every club need to clear the deadwood in their squad and that is something Barca failed to do over the summer.

However, they need to get rid of such players if they hope to successfully complete their rebuild under Xavi Hernandez and usher in a new era.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players Barcelona need to sell to complete their rebuild.

#5 Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto in action against FC Internazionale

It has been more than five years since Sergi Roberto scored that miraculous goal in Barcelona's 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.

Since then, the Spaniard's career has progressed on a downward trajectory, with his performances becoming widely inconsistent. Although highly versatile, Roberto is nothing more than a squad player at Barcelona and the right-back's 329 minutes of action across all competitions this season is evident of the same. But while he could have put in a shift previously, he is starting to become a huge liability while playing in defense.

Roberto's reading of the game, pace, and passing range have deteriorated tremendously, which is proving to be a problem when he has to start for the club. Xavi has also been visibly frustrated with the player at times and it might be time for the club to sell the Spanish full-back.

While the club do not necessarily have any immediate cover in that position, they are excellent at promoting talent from their famous La Masia academy.

#4 Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba in action against Eintracht Frankfurt

Jordi Alba has been one of the best left-backs in world football since joining Barcelona in 2012.

The Spaniard's non-stop ability to run up and down the wings, coupled with an infectious energy to defend, has served the club well over the last decade or so. Alba has delivered assists in double figures in four of the last five seasons. However, Xavi has only afforded him 381 minutes of action across all competitions so far this season and the reasons are pretty clear.

Alba, albeit still having a desire to perform well, does not have the legs to track back or play a high-tempo game. His success going forward was also largely due to his incredible partnership with Lionel Messi, who left the club in the summer of 2021. His chemistry with the current set of players is not the best, especially since this is a squad that is still on a learning curve.

Moreover, with Alejandro Balde excelling in the left-back role, it might be time for the club to part ways with Alba. Additionally, Marcos Alonso has been signed this summer, which means that the club are well-stacked in that area for at least a couple more years.

#3 Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti in action against Levante UD

Samuel Umtiti was one of the finest centre-backs in the game when he joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016. The defender has since won multiple domestic trophies with the club while also winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

However, Umtiti is currently on loan at Lecce, who are already fighting to avoid relegation in Serie A this season. His career has derailed quickly and the Spanish side need to get the player off the books as soon as possible.

Barca are currently paying his wages in full despite the player being loaned out to Leece. Umtiti has become a financial burden for the club, something they cannot afford given their existing troubles.

Sportsmedia ❁ @Sp0rtsmedia Barcelona are intending to part ways with Samuel Umtiti on a permanent basis next summer, writes Sport. #FCBarcelona Barcelona are intending to part ways with Samuel Umtiti on a permanent basis next summer, writes Sport. #FCBarcelona https://t.co/lqABnSnq9o

Xavi, through his selection choices last season, has also made it clear that Umtiti does not have a role in his squad. And while the Frenchman is a hard player to sell due to a lack of interest, that job could become easier if Barcelona terminate his contract and let him go for free.

With the player turning 29 next month, there is a high chance that his peak years are behind him. The Catalan giants need to part ways with the Frenchman as soon as possible.

#2 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay in action against Real Valladolid CF

Memphis Depay has had a topsy-turvy career since leaving PSV Eindhoven in 2015. The Dutch star failed to perform at Manchester United before doing incredibly well at Lyon. This led to a well-deserved move to Barcelona in 2021.

However, he has only managed 14 goals and two assists in 41 appearances. Thus, it is safe to say that things have not clicked in the right direction for Depay at Barcelona and multiple players have since been signed to replace him at the Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did so in January before Robert Lewandowski was brought in this summer. He has since been sidelined by Xavi and has only managed 131 minutes of action across all competitions so far this season.

Depay clearly does not fit into the manager's plans nor does he exactly suit the way Xavi wants his side to play. So there is no clear reason behind keeping him at the club.

Barcelona could also recoup some money for him, especially since he is still only 28, albeit the Dutchman's contract does expire next summer.

#1 Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique in action against Inter Milan

Gerard Pique is arguably one of the most influential players in Barcelona's recent history. He has won 30 trophies with Barcelona, including three Champions League triumphs and eight La Liga titles.

However, he has looked a shadow of himself this season and his disastrous performance in Barcelona's recent 3-3 draw against Inter Milan displayed the same.

The Spanish defender has lost quite a bit of pace and is unable to produce high-intensity performances week in, week out. This is becoming quite the problem now, following the injuries to Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

While Eric Garcia's lackluster performances have not helped either, Pique clearly does not look the part anymore. He is far from a leader at the back, something Barcelona desperately need right now.

sm @TacticoModerno Gerard Pique:



• Stays deeper than the rest of the line and plays Barella onside

• Tries to play Lautaro offside even though Lautaro is in his own half



18 years of experience in top flight football making Sunday League errors. Gerard Pique:• Stays deeper than the rest of the line and plays Barella onside• Tries to play Lautaro offside even though Lautaro is in his own half18 years of experience in top flight football making Sunday League errors. https://t.co/S0NPF48m8r

The Blaugrana need to sell the veteran centre-back before he tarnishes his wonderful legacy in front of the Nou Camp faithful.

