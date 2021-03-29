Barcelona have a crucial summer transfer window coming up. With Lionel Messi's future yet to be decided and a lot of financial constraints due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Catalan giants will need to act intelligently in the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

Barcelona will make Erling Haaland their top transfer target if Lionel Messi leaves this summer, according to AS 👀 pic.twitter.com/QR4j6ulBJ4 — Goal (@goal) March 28, 2021

To strengthen their squad, however, Barcelona will need to sell first to raise funds and free up some wages to sign new players. Ronald Koeman and new president Joan Laporta will need to move swiftly and clinically into the transfer market to ensure Barcelona have a competitive squad next season.

Without much ado, let us take a look at:

5 players Barcelona need to sell this summer

#5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo's time at FC Barcelona is coming to an end

One player who has consistently been linked with an exit from Barcelona in the last few months is Junior Firpo. The Spanish defender does not have the trust of manager Ronald Koeman and a move away from the club would suit everyone involved.

The left-back has made just 6 apperances for the Blaugrana in the league this season wth 4 of them coming off the substitute bench. Still only 24, Firpo's pace and crossing ability could be useful for many sides in Europe.

Advertisement

📰 | Junior Firpo will most likely depart the club in this coming window. He is not in Koeman's plans and has attracted the attention of several clubs in Italy. Napoli is keeping a keen eye on him. [MD] pic.twitter.com/zQWR0IEhnU — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) March 28, 2021

Things have just not worked out for the Spaniard at Camp Nou and a move away from Barcelona could resurrect the career of the the former Real Betis full-back.

#4 Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti's Barcelona career has dropped off in the last few months

Part of Barcelona since 2016, Samuel Umtiti's career has taken a dramatic downturn in the last few months. The World Cup winning defender has suffered from form and fitness issues with injuries hindering him massively.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old French defender has made only 5 starts in the league this season with his inconsistent performances increasingly coming under the scanner. The emergence of young center back talents like Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza has pushed Umtiti further down the pecking order.

Contracted with Barcelona until 2023, Umtiti could fetch a decent price in the transfer market. Left-footed center backs are in high demand and Barcelona will be hoping to find a suitor willing to pay upwards of €20 million for the injury prone Frenchman.

Also read: Barcelona News Roundup: Blaugrana want 20-year-old striker to succeed Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum's stance on Barca move revealed and more - 28 March 2021

1 / 2 NEXT