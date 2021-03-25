The world has seen a lot of change in the last 12 months and so has the market value of football players. While Neymar and Mbappe's move to PSG heralded in an era of big spending on marquee players, clubs these days are more circumspect in the transfer market.

With the futures of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo subject to intense speculation and the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe linked to high-profile exits, this season's transfer window promises to be exciting.

There has been a lot of change in the market values of the top players around the world in the last 3 months. Players like Joao Felix have dropped out of the top 10 completely, while Harry Kane has had a stunning rise in this month's list.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

10 most valuable football players in the world - March 2021

#10 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - €100 million

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment

Manchester City's crown jewel Kevin De Bruyne dropped to number 10 from the number 6 position last month. Due to his age (29 years old) and a few fitness concerns this season, the Belgian has seen a drop of nearly €20 million in his market value.

On the pitch, De Bruyne continues to perform at an extraordinary level for both club and country. With Manchester City well ahead in the Premier League, the Belgian superstar will have his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this season.

Capable of scoring world class goals and setting up teammates with equal ease, Kevin De Bruyne's technical abilities, passing skills and vision are unparalleled in the Premier League.

#9 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €100 million

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling will be looking to make a major impact in the next few months

Raheem Sterling continues to remain in 9th postion on this list but his market value has dipped €10 million from February. Still only 26, the pacy English winger is reaching his peak.

Nine years ago today, a 17-year-old Raheem Sterling made his professional debut for Liverpool 👶



With the business end of the season coming up, Pep Guardiola will be hoping that Sterling rediscovers his best form after an indifferent start to the season. Blessed with speed, excellent dribbling skills and extremely tenacious on the ball, Sterling has played a vital role in Manchester City's successes over the last few seasons.

Sterling, like his club teammate Kevin De Bruyne, will be hoping to inspire Manchester City to their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

#8 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - €100 million

Sadio Mane has not been at his best for Liverpool this season

Sadio Mane, like many of his Liverpool teammates, has failed to replicate last season's brilliant form this season. The 28-year-old Senegalese forward has struggled in front of goal, having managed to score only 7 goals so far in the Premier League.

This has contributed to his market value dipping €20 million and his position to change from #3 in February to #9 this month. While Liverpool's title defense has been shambolic, they are still alive in the UEFA Champions League and Mane will be hoping to make amends in Europe's premier competition.

Sadio Mane will be determined to get back to his best and inspire Liverpool to glory once again in the Champions League.

