10 most valuable football players in the world - February 2021

Football in 2021 has started off with a bang. From Liverpool's struggles to Kylian Mbappe destroying Barcelona, this year has already given us plenty of talking points.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, among others, have seen their stock rise in the last few months, while players like Eden Hazard have seen their market value plummet drastically.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems financially to football clubs all over the world. However, with the world slowly starting to return to normal, we could still see some blockbuster transfer deals and transfer fees in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

10 most valuable players in football - February 2021

#10 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - €100 million

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

One of the most talented players in world football at the moment, Joao Felix has played an integral role in his side's strong position in La Liga this season. The supremely skilled Portuguese forward has formed a brilliant understanding with veteran striker Luis Suarez and is finally starting to deliver on his immense potential.

Joao Felix recovers from Covid-19 and resumes training. https://t.co/UHxkEX9B2H — PortugueseSoccer.com ⚽️ (@PsoccerCOM) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

An intelligent forward who plays best when he is the supporting striker, Felix is technically adept and capable of breaking thorugh the oppositon defences with his well timed runs and skillful dribbling.

Still only 21, the young Portuguese star will be looking to build on his good performances this season and win La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

#9 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €110 million

Raheem Sterling has been a reliable performer for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling continues to be one of Manchester City's most important players under Pep Guardiola. The pacy forward was not at his best during the initial months of this season. But Sterling, just like Manchester City, is hitting top form at exactly the right moment.

At 26, Raheem Sterling is heading towards his peak years and will be looking to improve on his performances and cement his legacy as one of the best wingers in world football.

Advertisement

Raheem Sterling vs @SpursOfficial:



1 Assist

71 Touches

51 Passes

90.2% Pass Accuracy

4 Dribbles

3 Key Passes

2 Interceptions

1 Tackle

1 Accurate Cross



✨ A man in 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠. 😍💥 @sterling7 pic.twitter.com/fluOqNtbkG — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 13, 2021

With Manchester City firing on all cylinders, it will come as no surprise to anyone if Raheem Sterling's market value rises astronomically in the near future.

#8 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - €110 million

RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Trent Alexander-Arnold might not have hit the heights of last season in this campaign, but there is no doubting his talent. One of Liverpool's most important players, the 22-year-old right-back plays an integral role in setting the tempo for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

The Scouser has shown some glimpses of his best form in recent weeks and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the talented full-back gets back to his best soon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs RB Leipzig



• 71% passing

• 47/66 passes

• 4 chances created (1st in game)

• 86 touches (2nd)

• 1/1 dribble

• 1/1 tackle

• Not dribbled past

• Clean sheet



Trent excellent tonight 👌 pic.twitter.com/PLEJKLZ55q — LFC Stats (@LFCData) February 16, 2021

Alexander-Arnold is a vital part of Liverpool's attacks and has formed an excellent partnership with Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side for Liverpool. If he pulls up his socks defensively, Alexander-Arnold could become one of the foremost players of this generation.