5 players Barcelona could sign if Gavi fails to renew contract

There's a chance that Gavi won't be at Camp Nou after July 2023, with the star looking set to leave Barcelona once his contract expires.

Much of the story surrounding the 17-year-old wonderkid has seeped into rumors and hearsay, but this much is clear: Gavi has not yet renewed his contract with Barca.

According to Blaugrana president Joan Laporta (via Mundo Deportivo), Gavi wishes to continue his career at Camp Nou, and everything is going perfectly fine. However, Lionel Messi's eventual exit will keep the Bluagranes unsatisfied with Laporta's comments, as they once believed it impossible for their legend to leave.

Just like Messi did last summer, Gavi could potentially leave the club next summer, and it would be cause for concern if Barcelona don't prepare for his exit.

So, let's take a look at five players Barca could replace Gavi with in midfield:

#5 Fabian Ruiz | Napoli

Venezia FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

With no renewal of his contract in sight, Fabian Ruiz could cease to be a Napoli player in the summer of 2023. The star has been instrumental in the club's successes this season, garnering six goals and three assists in 25 Serie A appearances.

However, Ruiz has already become a source for rumors in the transfer market, mainly due to Napoli's inability to renew his contract.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣️[ @gbsans 🥇] | Barça tried to sign Fabián Ruiz in 2019, 2020 & 2021 but couldn’t do so because Napoli asked for €50-60M. He wants to return to Spain. His contract ends in June 2023. #fcblive 🗣️[ @gbsans🥇] | Barça tried to sign Fabián Ruiz in 2019, 2020 & 2021 but couldn’t do so because Napoli asked for €50-60M. He wants to return to Spain. His contract ends in June 2023. #fcblive https://t.co/59YinxzWtN

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira (via Sports Mole), Real Madrid have their eyes on the 25-year-old midfielder. Arsenal are also interested in snatching Ruiz from Serie A and bringing him to the Premier League. But Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness) reports that the star would prefer a return to his home country Spain.

An offer from Barcelona might be too good for the star to turn down, and his great form will certainly come in handy with Barcelona's ongoing rebuild.

#4 Naby Keita | Liverpool

Liverpool FC v FC Internazionale: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

While he may not be a strong influence in the final third like Fabian Ruiz, Naby Keita has been a consistent figure for Liverpool in recent weeks. With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Jurgen Klopp has refused to make any definitive statements about a potential renewal. Due to this, there has been speculation about the 27-year-old's potential exit from Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Jurgen Klopp on Naby Keita's contract: "Naby’s future will be great. He's an amazing player. All the rest, I understand really that these questions about contracts are constantly happening but the club is in talks with all the agents of all the people". Jurgen Klopp on Naby Keita's contract: "Naby’s future will be great. He's an amazing player. All the rest, I understand really that these questions about contracts are constantly happening but the club is in talks with all the agents of all the people". 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/Pp4uAFnFIC

Currently in his prime, the Guinea international will be a key figure for Barcelona as they continue to rebuild. Also, currently valued at €30 million, he will be a reasonably affordable pick for the Spanish giants. Aside from this, the value is likely to drop further by this summer's transfer window, as Liverpool might not want to lose him for free.

#3 Youri Tielemans | Leicester City

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers explained that the Foxes might be unable to renew Youri Tielemans' contract.

Rodgers also conceded that bigger clubs could come looking for the midfielder, and there is little he can do to stand in the way of that. Thanks to his consistently brilliant performances, Tielemans has become an exciting young star in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.



More: I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023.Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFCOf course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU https://t.co/BIpAwzzGfp

The 24-year-old now has less than 18 months on his contract, and clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly hoping to snatch him up this summer.

With his current value slated at €55 million, there's a good chance it would drop by the summer, making it easier for clubs to get the Leicester City man. Barcelona also have a chance to get in on the action, as Tielemans' six goals in 22 games will make him a key figure within the Blaugrana midfield.

#2 Corentin Tolisso | Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bundesliga

According to a report from German outlet Sport1, Bayern Munich are already set to let go of Corentin Tolisso by the end of the season. Although the club had been working on a renewed deal with the 27-year-old, it currently looks unlikely that he will remain at the Allianz Arena by the start of the next season.

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly very interested in signing the star back in January, and could now set their sights on snatching him up for free.

Barcelona also have a potential chance to sign Tolisso, as the star's contract expires by the end of the season. Tolisso has been on the sidelines at the Bavarian outfit, playing just 13 games in the Bundesliga.

However, a change of pace and environment may guide the Frenchman into a renewed bout of form, especially as he has been a key figure for Bayern over the years. If they get him on a free transfer this summer, Barcelona could add another World Cup winner to their ranks.

#1 Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Another World Cup winner in Barcelona's ranks could be Paul Pogba, a key figure who has been instrumental for France in recent years. His recent contributions to Manchester United, however, leave much to be desired.

While he started off the season well, the 29-year-old has struggled with injuries recently, and has managed just 16 Premier League appearances for the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Pogba will take his time - current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend. Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet - and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July.Pogba will take his time - current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend. Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet - and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July. 🇫🇷 #MUFCPogba will take his time - current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend. https://t.co/a5stfcSg6H

He will be free to leave Old Trafford in a mere months, as his contract expires this summer. Pogba has remained coy about his future, stating to Telefoot via Mirror that he can make a decision tomorrow or during the transfer window.

His potential exit from Manchester United has made the news over the years, with some of his antics playing out publicly, including a come-get-me plea to Real Madrid. On his day, Paul Pogba is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world, and he could provide stability to Barcelona's middle and final third.

