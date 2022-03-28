5 players Barcelona could sign if Ronald Araujo fails to renew contract

If Barcelona are unable to extend his contract soon, Ronald Araujo will become a free agent by the summer of 2023. According to ESPN, Barcelona are hoping he will stay at the club, and it appears Araujo would like to remain at Camp Nou. However, both parties have been unable to come to a suitable agreement for a contract extension.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has discussed (via Mundo Deportivo) the issue of Araujo's deal extension, stating that the club wants him to remain at Camp Nou.

With clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, there's also a good chance that the star might hold off signing a new contract if not given the terms he wants.

There's a chance that the Blaugrana can hold onto their young defender, with the club going through a rebuild. Araujo has become an important player at Camp Nou, with the Uruguayan star making 72 first-team appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

The Blaugrana may have to prepare for his potential exit, so let's take a look at five players who Barca could sign if they fail to renew Ronald Araujo's contract:

#5 Milan Skriniar | Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are only a few days left for Inter to raise the issue of a contract renewal with Milan Skriniar. Previously, it was believed that Inter had no intentions of renewing until the end of the season, so the players can focus on winning the Scudetto. Either way, it looks like Skriniar could continue his career at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Skriniar says “My contract runs out in 2023, but I think I’ll stay longer,” “I imagine that club directors are happy and want to offer me a new deal.”



Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United interested Skriniar wants to stay InterSkriniar says “My contract runs out in 2023, but I think I’ll stay longer,” “I imagine that club directors are happy and want to offer me a new deal.”Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United interested Skriniar wants to stay Inter✅Skriniar says “My contract runs out in 2023, but I think I’ll stay longer,” “I imagine that club directors are happy and want to offer me a new deal.” ✅Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United interested ☎️✅ https://t.co/31ER46f6vh

However, if there is no renewal by the the time the transfer window arrives, the 27-year-old's €65 million valuation is likely to drop, making it easier for other clubs to come calling.

Barcelona will certainly find his experience handy, with the star having helped Inter to a Scudetto win last year. There are rumors that Skriniar will take over the captaincy at Inter, especially if Samir Handanovic does not remain captain next season. Skriniar could potentially remain with Inter, especially with the potential of this heightened responsibility.

#4 Alessio Romagnoli | AC Milan

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Having joined the club since 2015, it looks like Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli is set to leave the club at the end of this season. Tutto Mercato recently reported that Milan's latest offer to extend Romagnoli's contract has not been accepted. Other clubs in Italy, like Lazio and Juventus, have shown interest in signing the star, while Sevilla and Newcastle also have him on their radar.

With his contract due to expire soon, Romagnoli would be an affordable, quality signing for Barcelona. The Rossoneri captain has flourished at the club in recent years, joining when he was just 20 years old, and rising to the level of captain at the start of his prime years. This season, Romagnoli has played 25 games in all competitions for Milan, but isn't expected to keep playing at the San Siro for much longer.

#3 Matthias Ginter | Borussia Monchengladbach

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Joining die Fohlen on a five-year contract back in 2017, Matthias Ginter's time at Borussia-Park is coming to an end. The star has announced that he will be departing Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season, but his future remains uncertain. Ginter had reportedly been offered a deal to join Inter on a four-year contract, but recent reports have stated that Bayern Munich are set to close a deal with him. Interestingly, Ginter has remained undecided thus far.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @BILD_Sport ] | Barcelona are interested in signing Matthias Ginter next summer on a free, and are monitoring his situation although no offer has been made yet. AS Roma and Bayern Munich are also interested in the German. He is yet to make a decision on his future. #fcblive 📰[@BILD_Sport] | Barcelona are interested in signing Matthias Ginter next summer on a free, and are monitoring his situation although no offer has been made yet. AS Roma and Bayern Munich are also interested in the German. He is yet to make a decision on his future. #fcblive https://t.co/N2YDqxnixH

Although there is reported interest from Roma, Barcelona also reportedly have the 28-year-old utility defender on their radar. He may find it hard to turn down a move to the historic Camp Nou. His good showing in the Bundesliga this season, where the star has played 24 games, can certainly put him in Barcelona's good graces.

#2 Antonio Rudiger | Chelsea

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Chelsea are now dealing with an embargo that doesn't allow them to sign players or extend contracts, and this will lead to Antonio Rudiger leaving the club at the end of the season. Both parties (Rudiger and Chelsea) have been dealing with constant back and forth about the details of the contract, with Rudiger expecting higher wages. And now the Blues have been sanctioned and cannot renew his contract, even if he agrees.

This makes one of the most exciting defenders in the Premier League a potential target for the biggest clubs in Europe. He has already been linked to every European juggernaut in the top five leagues, including PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and even Manchester United.

No one knows if Barcelona can fight off these clubs to bring Antonio Rudiger to Camp Nou, but if they manage it, there will be little to regret for them. Rudiger has been explosive for Chelsea this season, appearing in 42 games and playing just under 4,000 minutes of football.

#1 Andreas Christensen | Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Just like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen is another player that Chelsea look set to lose at the end of this season. The difference, however, is that all rumors currently point to Christensen's move to Barcelona as a deal set in stone. Neither party has officially made statements regarding the matter, but with the Dane leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer, Camp Nou already looks like his next home.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona are targeting summer moves for Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.



(Source: AS) Barcelona are targeting summer moves for Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.(Source: AS) 🚨 Barcelona are targeting summer moves for Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.(Source: AS) https://t.co/iFb94FqrsB

With his deal to Barcelona all but announced, Christensen is almost certainly a new face the Blaugranes can look forward to seeing regularly next season. The star reportedly came to the decision to leave the Blues last year in search of a new challenge, and Barca's rebuild may provide just that. Christensen has been a helpivotalpful figure in Chelsea's trophy runs this season, playing over 2,000 minutes in 29 appearances.

Edited by S Chowdhury