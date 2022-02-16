5 players Bayern Munich could have signed in the 2022 January transfer window

Despite suffering a shock 4-2 thrashing at the hands of unfancied VFL Bochum on Saturday, Bayern Munich are still sitting pretty at the top of the Bundesliga table on 52 points.

Julian Nagelsmann's side currently hold a comfortable six-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund after 24 league fixtures. The Bavarian giants have also been handed a favorable Champions League Round-of-16 tie against RB Salzburg.

Nonetheless, there have been a few warning signs for the German side in recent weeks. They suffered the worst cup defeat in club history after going down 5-0 against Borussia Monchengladbach in late October. Although they have lost only four league games, two of those defeats have come in their last five fixtures.

Is Bayern Munich's attack covering their flaws at the back?

Bayern Munich's attacking prowess, led by the formidable Robert Lewandowski, is well-documented. However, there are signs that Nagelsmann's attackers are bailing out their defensive and midfield teammates. The Bavarian side conceded twice against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig recently and had to rely on outscoring their opponents to claim wins.

Unfortunately for Bayern fans, the club's reluctance to spend big in recent seasons is also no secret. The Bavarians also spent over £50million last summer to sign Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer. Hence, it wasn't a surprise to see them remain inactive in the winter window. On that note, let’s take a look at five players who Bayern Munich could have explored deals for in January.

#5 Denis Zakaria

Borussia Mönchengladbach's Denis Zakaria drives forward with the ball.

Bayern Munich do appear thin in the middle of the park. Corentin Tolisso is expected to leave the club in the summer while Leon Goretzka has battled fitness issues this season. Marcel Sabitzer has failed to settle in and been bogged down by injuries of his own.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC #MUFC



Juventus want him but Borussia ask for €7m to sell Zakaria in Jan. Denis Zakaria. FC Bayern and B. Dortmund are pushing. Man United had talks with agents but have not submitted any proposal, Liverpool won’t sign him in January. Premier League move seems unlikely.Juventus want him but Borussia ask for €7m to sell Zakaria in Jan. Denis Zakaria. FC Bayern and B. Dortmund are pushing. Man United had talks with agents but have not submitted any proposal, Liverpool won’t sign him in January. Premier League move seems unlikely. 🔴 #LFC #MUFCJuventus want him but Borussia ask for €7m to sell Zakaria in Jan. https://t.co/4D9bPsSRL0

The defending champions had the option of signing a familiar foe in Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, whose contract with the club was set to expire in the summer. However, Juventus swooped in to acquire the Swiss defensive midfielder in a cut-price deal, shelling out just £7million for his services.

#4 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates his goal against Juventus.

A couple of years ago, it only seemed like a matter of time before Callum Hudson-Odoi would join Bayern Munich. The then-teenager was unhappy with his playing time at Stamford Bridge and the German side were willing to spend big on the wideman.

Now 21-years-old, it appears that particular ship has sailed for both Hudson-Odoi and Bayern. The winger has played 27 games for Chelsea this season, scoring thrice and assisting six times. However, the Blues certainly have an overload in midfield and out wide.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Rumours about Hudson-Odoi to Bayern were spread by his entourage in order to put pressure on Chelsea as he hardly plays under Tuchel [ @kerry_hau Rumours about Hudson-Odoi to Bayern were spread by his entourage in order to put pressure on Chelsea as he hardly plays under Tuchel [@kerry_hau]

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, and Mason Mount are all battling for two spots between them, and that doesn't include record signing Romelu Lukaku. Perhaps Bayern Munich could return for the wideman in the future, considering he is still very young.

