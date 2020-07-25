5 players who became Manchester City legends after Sheikh Mansour's takeover

Before 2008, Manchester City were just another mid-level club in the Premier League that often struggled to stay in the top-flight.

Things were so bad for them that many football fans didn't even know there were two Premier League clubs in Manchester. But all that changed at the start of the 2008/09 season when Sheikh Mansour took over Manchester City.

It has been 12 years since the takeover. During this period, Manchester City have risen to the top echelons of the Premier League. They have also gone on to appoint some of the biggest names in world football as well as sign some of the best footballing talents the world has to offer.

Manchester City have won four Premier League, two FA Cup and five League Cup titless since 2008. During this period, while several players have come and gone unnoticed, a few have managed to cement their legacy to become legends at the club.

On that note, here is a look at five Manchester City players who became legends after Sheikh Mansour's takeover.

Vincent Kompany is one of the best defenders to have played for Manchester City.

Vincent Kompany joined Manchester City in August of 2008. Although he joined the club a few days before Sheikh Mansour's takeover, the former club captain went on to become one of the best players to ever play for Manchester City since then.

Kompany has been a central figure in the heart of the Manchester City defence and despite not making a lot of appearances in his final few years at the club, his role outside the pitch as a leader cannot be overstated.

The Belgian played a key role in everything Manchester City achieved in the last 12 years. His goals against arch-rivals Manchester United in the 2011-12 season and against Leicester City last season will forever be remembered by the club faithful.

Apart from the numerous trophies he won at Manchester City, he also bagged many individual honours. He was the Premier League Player of the season in 11-12 and was in the Premier League team of the season thrice.

Things could have been very different both for Manchester City and the Premier League had Kompany not joined them. But Kompany's 11 years at the club will always be remembered, and he will forever be a legend at Manchester City.

#2: Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure's importance in the Manchester City midfield is often underrated.

Yaya Toure was a top player during his three years with Barcelona. So it was a huge surprise to everyone when the Ivorian decided to join Manchester City but things ended up working out perfectly for the midfielder.

In his eight years at the club, Toure went on to make 316 appearances and scored 79 goals and assisted 50. His importance in the Manchester City midfield is often not talked about enough.

Toure is probably one of the best midfielders to have ever graced the Premier League. His ability to move the ball forward, find passes, create chances as well as retreat to do his defensive duties makes him one of the most complete midfielders ever.

He continued his Barcelona success at Manchester City, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups as well as numerous individual awards.

Toure remains, to date, the only player to be voted African Footballer of the Year four times in a row.

And although the end of his Manchester City stint was marred with the controversy involving Pep Guardiola, he will no doubt be considered a legend of Manchester City for his contributions to the club's cause.