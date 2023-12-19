5 players who have the best finishing ability with their weaker foot

The ability to finish well with their weaker foot is a crucial strength for strikers in football. It provides them with a significant tactical advantage by adding an element of unpredictability to their attacking play.

Defenders are typically trained to anticipate and block shots from a player's dominant foot. But a striker proficient with both feet can exploit defensive vulnerabilities more effectively.

This versatility allows the striker to create goalscoring opportunities from various angles. This makes it challenging for goalkeepers and defenders to anticipate their next move.

Ultimately, the capacity to finish with precision using the weaker foot enhances a striker's overall effectiveness in front of goal. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the best finishing ability with their weaker foot.

#5 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins is currently enjoying what could be a career-defining Premier League season. The English striker has been in excellent form for Aston Villa and his remarkable contributions have gone a long way in helping Unai Emery's team sit third in the Premier League table after 17 gameweeks.

Watkins offers plenty of technical quality and his ability to find the back of the net with either foot is a key aspect of his game. Of the nine goals he has scored in the Premier League so far this term, three have been scored with his weaker left foot.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane's proficiency with his weaker foot is a crucial aspect of his game that sets him apart as a world-class striker. Renowned for his clinical finishing, Kane's ability to strike the ball accurately with both feet certainly makes him one of the most complete strikers around.

This skill not only makes him a constant threat in front of goal but also poses a significant challenge for defenders attempting to anticipate his movements.

Kane's two-footed ability allows him to exploit defensive vulnerabilities from various positions on the pitch, making him a versatile and potent goalscorer in any situation.

#3 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane's striker partner at his former club Tottenham Hotspur, Song Heung-min, is one of the most underrated forwards of his generation. The South Korea international is one of the finest attackers to have graced the Premier League in recent times.s

Son is a well-rounded forward with great technical qualities. His dribbling is top-notch and he also possesses blistering pace. Son's ability to pick the right pass when he is in the final third is yet another defining aspect of his game.

Additionally, he is also a prolific goalscorer and has shown that he can use his weaker left foot to find the back of the net without much hassle. Three of his 10 Premier League goals so far this term have been scored with his left foot.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the finest forward on the planet right now. He is a nightmare to defend against. The Frenchman is nearly impossible to keep up with once he turns on the afterburners and skips past challenges like it's child's play.

Mbappe is also one of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet and his shooting ability with either foot has been a defining feature of his game. The 24-year-old can bang them into the back of the net with either foot.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional ability to find the back of the net with his weaker left foot is a testament to his all-around attacking prowess. While he is renowned for his dominant right foot, Ronaldo's proficiency with his left foot adds a layer of unpredictability to his goal-scoring repertoire.

This dynamism makes him extremely difficult to defend against as defenders cannot solely rely on restricting him to his stronger foot.

Ronaldo's clinical finishing with both feet showcases his technical mastery and adaptability in front of goal. He has scored eight goals with his weaker left foot in all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this season.