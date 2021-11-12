5 players with the best goals per game ratio in 2021

The race for the Ballon d'Or is heating up. Football fans around the world are looking at various metrics to see whether or not their favourite player might be able to win the most prestigious individual prize in football.

In football, it's the strikers or goalscorers who usually end up walking away with the plaudits. That's just the nature of the game because matches are won by the team that scores the most goals.

Being the top scorer in all of Europe could go a long way towards establishing a player's credentials in the race for the Ballon d'Or. There are plenty of prolific goalscorers in Europe. Here, we take a look at five players with the best goals per game rate for club and country in 2021.

#5 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid) - 0.70 goals per game

Karim Benzema has had a sensational year. After scoring 30 goals in 46 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions in the 2020-21 season, Benzema earned a call-up to the national side this summer.

He hadn't been called up in six years and he justified the decision by scoring four goals in four appearances at Euro 2020. Benzema then scored important goals for France in the semi-finals and finals of UEFA Nations League. Les Bleus went onto win the competition and Benzema was at the citre of iit.

The 33-year-old has been nearly unstoppable in the new season as well. In 15 appearances across all competitions this term, Benzema has scored 14 goals in 15 appearances. In total, the Frenchman has scored 35 goals in 50 appearances for both club and country this year at 0.70 goals per game.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United) - 0.75 goals per game

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo only has an outside chance in this year's race for the prize. A lack of major trophies has greatly hampered his chances this term. However, Ronaldo has had a pretty spectacular year on an individual basis.

He won the Serie A Golden Boot last term, scoring 29 goals in 33 Italian top-flight games. Ronaldo then picked up the Euro 2020 Golden Boot as well for the top scorer in the tournament with five goals in just four games.

Despite Manchester United's poor start to the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo has been amongst the goals. He has already scored several important goals for the Red Devils and has netted nine in 13 appearances across all competitions.

This summer, Ronaldo broke Iran's Ali Daei's record for most goals scored (109) in men's international football. The 36-year-old now has 115 international goals to his name. In 2021, Ronaldo has scored 39 goals in 52 appearances at a rate of 0.75 goals per game.

