5 players with best goals per game record in 2022

The 2021-22 season was full of surprises and loads of entertainment with goals scored left, right and center. Four teams across Europe's top five leagues crossed the 90-goal mark in their respective leagues.

Manchester City and Liverpool were ruthless in the Premier League, scoring 99 and 94 goals respectively. On the other hand, Bayern Munich scored 97 and Paris Saint-Germain scored 90 goals in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 respectively.

Top forwards have consistently scored goals in 2022

With clubs turning up the tempo in the second half of the season, there were some impressive performances in 2022. Many of the top forwards have shown great consistency in front of goal. Without further ado, let's take a look at the players with the best goals per game record this calendar year.

Note: Players currently from Europe's top five leagues are being considered. All stats are as per Transfermarkt.

#5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 0.84 goals/game

SS Lazio v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

In the football world, there are forwards who deserve more recognition and Ciro Immobile is definitely one of them. The Italian striker has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A over the past few years.

Since joining Lazio in the 2016-17 season, Immobile has been a goal-scoring machine in the league. In his six seasons with the club so far, the 32-year-old has scored 150 league goals, averaging 0.78 goals per game.

Last season, Immobile went on to score 32 goals across all competitions for Lazio and has scored two goals for the Italian national team this year. In 2022, the Italian forward has 16 goals to his name in 19 appearances, averaging 0.84 goals per game.

#4 Darwin Nunez (Benfica/Liverpool) - 0.84 goals/game

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After plenty of impressive performances at Benfica, Darwin Nunez was one of the most wanted players this summer. Liverpool wasted no time in securing the services of the Uruguayan, as they signed him for a fee worth £85 million (Source: Sky Sports).

Nunez had a stellar time at Benfica, having scored 34 goals across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. His amazing technique combined with his clinical finishing makes him a dangerous player in the box.

The 23-year-old forward has so far scored 16 goals in 2022 in 19 appearances so across all competitions. The new Liverpool signing averages 0.84 goals per game this year and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

#3 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 0.95 goals/game

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

There are very few strikers in the football world right now who have been as consistent as Robert Lewandowski has been in front of goal. The Polish striker has been absolutely brilliant for Bayern Munich, having scored 50 goals across all competitions last season.

His sharpness, awareness and clinical finishing make him a deadly player in the box. Lewandowski has been vital for the Polish national team and has scored two goals for them in 2022.

The Bayern Munich striker has so far scored 20 goals this calendar year and is averaging 0.95 goals per game. While Lewandowski's future at the Bavarian club is uncertain (according to Sky Sports), there is no doubt that he will be among the goals at whichever club he plays in the upcoming season.

#2 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 1.04 goals/game

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

There is no doubt how influential Karim Benzema was for Real Madrid last season. Using all his experience and technical abilities, the Frenchman spearheaded the attacking line with utmost brilliance.

Benzema scored plenty of important goals and was hugely responsible for helping Real Madrid win both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. With 44 goals in 46 matches across all competitions for Los Blancos, the 34-year-old showcased his excellent goal-scoring abilities.

So far, Benzema has scored 24 goals in 23 matches in 2022, averaging 1.04 goals per game. If his scintillating form continues in the upcoming season, the French striker will put up a very strong case in his bid to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 1.09 goals/game

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe's future is now settled after he signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer. It was surely infuriating for Real Madrid given how strongly the Frenchman was linked to join them.

Nonetheless, it is a massive boost for Paris Saint-Germain as it helps them keep one of their best players. Mbappe had a wonderful time last season as he was heavily involved in contributing goals for the French giants.

With his blistering pace, mind-boggling dribbling, and fine goal-scoring abilities, the 23-year-old scored 39 goals across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. Mbappe has already scored thrice for the French national team this year. He has now scored 24 goals for both club and country in 2022 in just 22 matches, averaging 1.09 goals per game, the best ratio for any player in the world right now.

