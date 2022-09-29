5 players with the best passing ability in world football right now (September 2022)

It's not easy for one individual to traverse the length of the pitch and put the ball in the opponent's net without seeking help from his teammates. To progress the ball through the ground without being hindered by the opposition, a team requires players who can pass the ball with precision.

More and more teams have adopted an expansive style of play of late. This approach involves passing the ball out from the back and moving it forward by weaving intricate passes to one's teammates. Teams need precise passers, especially in midfield as it is the part of the pitch that can usually be the most important.

There are plenty of top technicians in the world right now who run the show in the middle of the park with their precise passing. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the best passing ability in football right now.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has failed to start the 2022-23 season on a bright note. He has looked vulnerable and indifferent during defensive transitions and his overall defensive abilities have always been a bit suspect.

The Liverpool right-back gets away with it most of the time as he is the main creator of Jurgen Klopp's side. Alexander-Arnold possesses a passing range that we have come to associate with only the most elite midfielders. He has incredible vision as well and is one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

The 23-year-old is also great at producing accurate deliveries from set-pieces and is widely renowned for his passing ability.

#4 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos has played the role of Real Madrid's midfield metronome to perfection over the past several seasons. The Germany international is one of the most technically proficient footballers of the modern era and is a reassuring presence in midfield for Los Blancos.

Kroos is one of the most precise passers in the history of the beautiful game. He hardly ever relinquishes possession and almost always manages to find a teammate when he is trying to move the ball.

The 32-year-old has a pass success rate of 94.8% in seven appearances across La Liga and the Champions League so far this season. He has also picked up two assists.

Kroos is one of the best long-range passers in the game as well and he regularly picks out his forwards from deep-lying areas in midfield with great precision.

#3 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Having shared a great connection on the field with passing maestros like Xavi and Andres Iniesta during his time at Barcelona, there's no doubt that Lionel Messi learned from the best.

The Argentina international is arguably the best player to have come out of Barca's youth academy La Masia and possesses all the qualities we've come to associate with the club's finest. The 35-year-old has lost a yard of pace in recent years but he continues to be one of the world's best footballers.

Messi has adapted to a more playmaking role in recent years and unreal vision and passing ability has gone a long way towards helping him become exemplary at it. He has provided eight assists in 10 appearances across Ligue 1 and the Champions so far this season for Paris Saint-Germain.

#2 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric is the only player other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or in the last 14 years. The Croatia international is one of the best midfielders in the world and is also one of the best passers of the ball.

No matter how tight a space he is trapped in or how inconceivable a pass might seem, Modric will find a way to make it happen. The diminutive midfield maestro is as adept at playing precise line-breaking through balls as he is at feeding an accurate trivela onto the feet of an onrushing attacker.

He boasts a pass success rate of 90.8% across the La Liga and the Champions League so far this season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne can play anywhere in midfield and is also quite effective as a supporting striker or a winger. He is as good at taking multiple defenders out of the game through one quick pass as he is at whipping in spectacular crosses from the right flank.

De Bruyne is the best attacking midfielder in the game right now. He is one of the most progressive players we've seen in recent times and he makes every attacker he plays with look good.

The 31-year-old has already provided eight assists this season in nine appearances across the Premier League and the Champions League so far this season.

