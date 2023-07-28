5 players with the best vision in world football right now

In football, the ability of a player to perceive and analyze the game unfolding around them is referred to as their vision. It speaks to a player's understanding of the field, their ability to anticipate the movements of teammates and opponents and make decisions based on it in quick fashion.

Footballers with great vision can spot spaces, gaps and openings in the opposition's defence. They will also be able to ping accurate passes, whether it be short ones or long balls, and create opportunities for their teammates.

A player is said to have great vision when their strategic choices are consistently better than that of the rest.

Players like Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Paul Scholes are good examples of players with great vision. Now, let's take a look at five players with the best vision in world football right now.

#5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Martin Odegaard has now established himself as one of the finest playmakers in Europe. The Arsenal captain played a critical role in the Gunners' Premier League title charge last term, expertly dictating terms in midfield with exceptional qualities.

The Norwegian midfielder's playmaking skills are elevated by his vision, which allows him to thread accurate passes through tight spaces, thereby unlocking defences. His ability to spot open spaces, his teammates' movements and execute creative passes make him a force to be reckoned with especially in the final third.

He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last term.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Antoine Griezmann is one of the finest attackers of his generation and his footballing prowess is amplified by his vision. He is a dynamic force on the pitch thanks to his innate ability to read the game.

The Atletico Madrid forward can quickly asses the various scenarios unfolding before him and adapt his play accordingly. Griezmann's extraordinary vision is reflected in his movement and he quite often makes incisive runs and pops up in vacant spaces.

Griezmann is also one of the most technically gifted players of his generation and his precise passing ability has helped elevate him to the ranks of elite playmakers. The 32-year-old scored 16 goals and provided 19 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances (254) in the Premier League since joining Manchester United in January 2020 than any other player in the competition.

Kevin De Bruyne, widely considered to be the most creative midfielder on the planet, is second on that list having created 235 chances in that period.

Fernandes has played a massive role for the Red Devils in recent seasons and is the most important player in their squad. In his absence, United are likely to look insipid and uninventive.

The 28-year-old provided 15 assists in addition to scoring 14 goals in 59 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last term.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Leagues Cup Atlanta Miami Soccer

Lionel Messi possesses a telepathic understanding of the game and is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. In addition to being one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game, Messi has also stood out for his incredible vision.

The 36-year-old is capable of finding passing lanes and creating chances that could be inconceivable to a majority of his peers. The Argentinian legend has lost a yard of pace in recent years. But he continues to be one of the best players in the game thanks to his incredible playmaking skills and vision.

Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for PSG in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Racking up 31 assists across all competitions in a historic continental treble-winning season has to be sufficient proof of a player's extraordinary vision and playmaking skills. De Bruyne is arguably the finest midfielder of his generation.

The Belgian icon showcases his incredible vision on the pitch, effortlessly spotting openings that other players may miss. He is often seen creating scoring chances out of nothing and possesses an unparalleled understanding of the game.

De Bruyne is a visionary and he will go down in history as one of the best players of the Premier League era.