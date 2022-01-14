5 players who could have a better 2022 than Lionel Messi 

Lionel Messi has navigated a very underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season by his own lofty standards. He has failed to hit the ground running at Paris Saint-Germain. Although he has turned in a few impressive performances in the Champions League, Messi's form in Ligue 1 has been concerning.

Can Lionel Messi turn things around in 2022?

Lionel Messi won a record seventh Ballon d'Or in late November. It came to him largely thanks to his exploits up until the summer. As we all know, form is temporary and class is permanent and we're definitely banking on Messi's ability to turn things around.

However, there are several players now who have been in sublime form this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could have a better 2022 than Lionel Messi.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has simply been phenomenal for Liverpool in the first half of the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian international has been in sensational form for the Merseysiders and has been scoring and setting up goals on a regular basis.

He has already scored 23 goals and racked up nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this term. Salah has taken his game up a notch this campaign and has been a nightmare to defend against.

The 29-year-old has also not shown any signs of slowing down. He is currently with the Egyptian national team for the African Cup of Nations. Egypt are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament and this could really be Salah's year.

#5 Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

One of those players tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner, Erling Haaland is one of the finest strikers in the world. He is only 21-years-old and is the most sought-after centre-forward on the planet right now.

The Norwegian international just can't seem to stop scoring. He has scored 19 goals and provided six assists in just 17 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Haaland's athleticism, shooting range and ball-carrying abilities make him a world-class marksman. He is tipped to become one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Haaland might not be able to win much silverware this year. He is expected to secure a move to one of Europe's top clubs and once that happens, there might just be no stopping him.

