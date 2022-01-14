×
Create
Notifications

5 players who could have a better 2022 than Lionel Messi 

Lionel Messi hasn&#039;t been at his best in recent times
Lionel Messi hasn't been at his best in recent times
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 14, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Listicle

Lionel Messi has navigated a very underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season by his own lofty standards. He has failed to hit the ground running at Paris Saint-Germain. Although he has turned in a few impressive performances in the Champions League, Messi's form in Ligue 1 has been concerning.

Can Lionel Messi turn things around in 2022?

Lionel Messi won a record seventh Ballon d'Or in late November. It came to him largely thanks to his exploits up until the summer. As we all know, form is temporary and class is permanent and we're definitely banking on Messi's ability to turn things around.

However, there are several players now who have been in sublime form this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could have a better 2022 than Lionel Messi.

#6 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah has simply been phenomenal for Liverpool in the first half of the 2021-22 season. The Egyptian international has been in sensational form for the Merseysiders and has been scoring and setting up goals on a regular basis.

He has already scored 23 goals and racked up nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this term. Salah has taken his game up a notch this campaign and has been a nightmare to defend against.

The 29-year-old has also not shown any signs of slowing down. He is currently with the Egyptian national team for the African Cup of Nations. Egypt are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament and this could really be Salah's year.

💭 “A goal to dream of” ✨@MoSalah’s solo stunner against Man City is October’s @budfootball Goal of the Month#PLAwards | @LFC https://t.co/o5KlX7l8Bz

#5 Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

One of those players tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner, Erling Haaland is one of the finest strikers in the world. He is only 21-years-old and is the most sought-after centre-forward on the planet right now.

The Norwegian international just can't seem to stop scoring. He has scored 19 goals and provided six assists in just 17 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Haaland's athleticism, shooting range and ball-carrying abilities make him a world-class marksman. He is tipped to become one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Haaland might not be able to win much silverware this year. He is expected to secure a move to one of Europe's top clubs and once that happens, there might just be no stopping him.

Erling Haaland • Love me againNorwegian King 🇧🇻👑 https://t.co/eCJRqqD0cU
1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Shambhu Ajith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी