5 players who have had better seasons than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi so far

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the footballing world for almost a decade and a half. The duo have won 11 of the last 12 editions of the Ballon d'Or, which is the most prestigious individual prize in football.

Lionel Messi has won the award a record six times while Cristiano Ronaldo is close behind with five. They are inarguably two of the greatest footballers of all time and continue to be elite players despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo changed clubs this summer

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs this summer. While the Argentine swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo returned to his former club Manchester United.

Lionel Messi has taken a while to settle down at the club but scored a brace in PSG's most recent UEFA Champions League tie against RB Leipzig. He seems to have finally hit his stride at his new club. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to come up clutch for Manchester United.

Despite not being at his very best, Ronaldo has already scored several match-winning goals for the Red Devils. Even though Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have turned in good performances, there are a few other players who have been better than them in the new season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at those players who have had better seasons than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi so far.

#5 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Perhaps the most surprising inclusion on this list, Florian Wirtz has been an absolute revelation in the new season. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has truly announced his arrival with his performances in the opening stages of the new season.

The future looks great for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen as Wirtz is just 18-years-old but is already world-class in a lot of aspects. Though he is primarily an attacking midfielder, Wirtz can play on either wing thanks to his excellent technical abilities.

Not only does the teenager have an eye for goal but he is also wonderful at orchestrating play in tight areas. He nails the weight and direction of his passes and showcases great clarity of thought in the final third.

Wirtz has scored six goals and provided six assists in 12 appearances across all competitions this term and looks set to have a wonderful season at an individual level.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Over the past two years, we have gathered sufficient evidence to back the claim that Erling Haaland is nothing short of a freak of nature. The Norwegian international is a natural goalscorer whose predatory instincts in the final third has landed him on the radar of all the top European clubs.

Haaland has been in scintillating form in the new season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in just 10 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund. The 21-year-old's explosive pace, ball control and finishing make him one of the most lethal strikers in the world right now.

His contributions have been crucial to Borussia Dortmund sitting second in the Bundesliga, just one point off league leaders Bayern Munich. The scariest thing about Haaland is the fact that he is still just 21-years-old and is still quite a long way away from hitting his peak.

