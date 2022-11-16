5 players that can help Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his fifth and possibly final FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the leading scorer in international men’s football with 117 strikes in 191 games, but his FIFA World Cup form is not all that convincing. In 17 FIFA World Cup appearances so far, he has scored only seven times, with none of those goals coming in the knockout rounds.

For the longest time, Cristiano Ronaldo served as the go-to man for Portugal, tasked with the responsibility of carrying the team. While he will still be the man in focus for the Navigators in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo will not have to do it all by himself in Qatar. Portugal now have a plethora of talented players at their disposal, many of whom are at the zenith of their abilities.

Today, we will take a look at five Portugal players who could support Cristiano Ronaldo in his quest to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it!

#5 Ruben Dias — Manchester City

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend Pepe remains an integral part of Portugal’s defense, he is no longer the flagbearer of the backline. That responsibility firmly rests on the broad shoulders of Manchester City’s in-form centre-back Ruben Dias.

Dias has an acute sense of positioning, reads the game rather well, and rarely loses his cool like his veteran partner Pepe. A sure-footed campaign from Dias could go a long way in helping Cristiano Ronaldo’s team go deep into the tournament.

Dias has played 19 games for City in all competitions this season, scoring once. He has represented his country 39 times thus far, netting two goals.

#4 Vitinha — Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal’s young and gifted central midfielder Vitinha has been in impressive form for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Sitting alongside Marco Verratti, he has dictated the game, winning the ball back, keeping the game flowing, and creating openings from time to time.

Vitinha is the glue that is capable of holding Portugal’s midfield together at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and it is imperative for him to perform up to his potential. If Vitinha can take charge of the middle, forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo would not need to worry too much about defensive responsibilities. They would be free to play their natural game.

Vitinha, who has played 20 games for PSG this season, has thus far appeared in four games for Fernando Santos’ men. He is yet to open his goalscoring account for the 2016 European champions.

#3 Rafael Leao — AC Milan

One of the most exciting forwards in the world, Rafael Leao will look to strike up a fruitful relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The AC Milan man is at his best on the left wing but can play centrally or on the right as well. If Leao and Ronaldo can get on the same wavelength, the two could feed off one another and switch positions frequently, making the defenders’ life miserable.

Leao is quick, can shoot from all areas, and has a knack for taking players on. With him on song, Portugal have a good chance of keeping the goalkeepers busy over the course of the tournament.

Leao, who was one of Milan’s heroes in their triumphant 2021-22 Serie A campaign, has enjoyed a bright start to the season. Taking part in 20 games for Milan this term, Leao has scored seven times and claimed nine assists in all competitions.

The 23-year-old forward, however, is yet to find the back of the net for Portugal (11 games). It will be interesting to see how quickly he gets off the mark in Qatar.

#2 Joao Cancelo — Manchester City

Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo is widely hailed as the best in his position. Naturally a right-back, Cancelo is equally adept at playing on the opposite flank. He has a penchant for surging into the opposition half and picking out teammates with inch-perfect crosses from wide areas.

Given Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best headers of the ball, their partnership could prove to be crucial for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cancelo has impressed in Manchester City’s colors this season, scoring twice and claiming five assists in 21 appearances across competitions. His adventurous side has shone through in Portugal’s colors as well, with him netting seven goals and providing six assists in 37 games for his country.

#1 Bernardo Silva — Manchester City

One of the finest and most versatile players in the Premier League, Bernardo Silva could greatly help Cristiano Ronaldo and co. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Portugal star can not only play as a right winger but can also pull strings from the middle of the park. He shares an excellent on-field relationship with his skipper and could create many goalscoring opportunities for him in Qatar.

Silva has been in impressive form for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, scoring twice and claiming five assists in 14 appearances. For Portugal, Silva has played 72 matches so far, scoring eight times and providing 24 assists.

