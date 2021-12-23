5 players who can leave the Premier League this January

The Premier League is nearing the opening of the winter transfer window and it could turn out to be a busy period for English clubs. Teams are desperate to revamp their squad and it will be interesting to see what happens in January.

The rumors have already picked up pace and soon a few of the transfers might start to materialize. With all the speculation that's been going on, some quality players departing the Premier League is a likely scenario.

Top Premier League players might leave in January

The Premier League has seen some quality signings made in the winter transfer window. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Virgil van Dijk, Nemanja Vidic, Luis Suarez and many other great signings were made in the January transfer window.

While the Premier League has enjoyed the signings of many star players, this January might be a tad different. Some of the top players have been touted to leave England in the winter transfer window. On that note, let's have a look at the players who can depart from the Premier League in January.

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea are blessed with a stunning squad. Although they are marred by injuries right now, they have the depth to register wins in the Premier League. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was on loan last season with Fulham but returned to the Blues as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship.

Given the varied range of midfielders Chelsea have at their disposal, the Englishman has struggled to get a spot in the starting XI. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, using his tall physique and attacking abilities, is quite a handy player to have in your squad.

The English midfielder is currently enjoying some game time because of Chelsea's long list of injuries. Once the injured players are back, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will most likely struggle to get the same amount of game time.

He has been linked to AS Roma, where his former manager Jose Mourinho seems to be interested in his services. A move away from the Premier League cannot be written off for the 25-year-old.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Since arriving from AS Monaco in 2015, Anthony Martial has experienced a considerable amount of game-time with Manchester United. During this period, the Frenchman has played under four different managers with current manager Ralf Rangnick being fourth.

With his superb dribbling skills, close control of the ball and fine ability to score goals, Anthony Martial possesses the potential to become a dangerous forward. Unfortunately, poor form and a lethargic approach have been his biggest enemy. Because of this, the French forward has run out of favor with the Red Devils.

His agent had recently commented on his desire to leave the club and there is a good possibility that he might leave the Premier League. Anthony Martial is currently linked with Sevilla, Juventus and Barcelona.

