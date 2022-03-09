5 players who can replace Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in July 2017 for a reported £46.5 million, becoming the club's record signing at the time.

In the five years since, Lacazette has enjoyed a decent amount of success with Arsenal. He won the FA Cup 2020 and also won the FA Community Shield in 2017.

Lacazette was signed as an out-and-out striker, but his role has changed a fair bit since then. Initially known for his goalscoring abilities, Lacazette has now evolved into a second striker of sorts, more involved in attacking build-up play.

With his contract set to end this summer, it seems increasingly likely that Lacazette will part ways with the Gunners soon. Let's take a look at five strikers that could replace Lacazette at Arsenal.

#5. Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with Arsenal several times in the past.

The Everton striker is currently going through a rough patch, but has proven his abilities in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons. He is well known for his aerial abilities and has displayed excellent finishing in the past.

Calvert-Lewin registered 16 Premier League goals last season in only 33 appearances. He managed 13 in the 2019-20 season as well, proving that he is more than capable of putting up respectable numbers on a consistent basis.

With Everton currently battling relegation, it is likely that Calvert-Lewin will be available at a discount this summer. Should Mikel Arteta zero in on the 24-year-old, he would certainly be a welcome addition to the Arsenal squad.

#4. Armando Broja | Southampton

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Armando Broja has seen his stock shoot up over the course of the season.

The Chelsea player has been on loan at Southampton since September last year. Broja has emerged as a surprise package of sorts and is considered by many to be an extremely exciting young striker.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



[@OptaJoe] Armando Broja is one of only three Premier League players aged under 21 to have been directly involved in 10+ goals across all competitions this season, along with Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise. Armando Broja is one of only three Premier League players aged under 21 to have been directly involved in 10+ goals across all competitions this season, along with Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise.[@OptaJoe] https://t.co/YcsSw2l5hE

Broja had previously impressed on loan at Vitesse in Eredivisie and continues to shine with Southampton. He has already netted nine times this season and is currently the club's highest goalscorer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SaintsFC



“Armando is getting better and better, a very unique player with unique strengths”, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. What a season for Armando Broja. He’s performing at incredible level, scoring goals and showing his skills every single game.“Armando is getting better and better, a very unique player with unique strengths”, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. What a season for Armando Broja. He’s performing at incredible level, scoring goals and showing his skills every single game. 🇦🇱 #SaintsFC“Armando is getting better and better, a very unique player with unique strengths”, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. https://t.co/63t2rq4CgP

Broja is the first-ever Albanian player to score in the Premier League, and having just turned 20, he undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

#3. Ollie Watkins | Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Ollie Watkins is a player who will arguably thrive in Arsenal's current setup.

The Aston Villa man joined the club in 2020 for a reported £28 million, becoming the club's record signing at the time. Signed from Bradford, Watkins has shown all the qualities expected in an elite Premier League striker.

Primarily a centre-forward, Watkins is also capable of playing as a winger. He boasts excellent pace in his locker and is adept at running at defenders and shooting at goal.

Premier League @premierleague



#AVLSOU Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (31) and Jamie Vardy (25) have more #PL goals among Englishmen than Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (21) Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (31) and Jamie Vardy (25) have more #PL goals among Englishmen than Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (21)#AVLSOU https://t.co/6m2TD5jhFr

Admittedly an Arsenal fan himself, Watkins would be the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's current setup. At 26, Watkins could certainly benefit a great deal from a move to Arsenal this summer.

#2. Alexander Isak | Real Sociedad

Levante UD v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Mikel Arteta is known to be a big admirer of Alexander Isak.

The young Swede plys his trade with Real Sociedad in La Liga and has found himself on the watchlists of several top clubs in Europe. Possessing electric pace and excellent finishing, Isak would more than fit the striker-shaped void in Arsenal currently.

Having only made his debut in 2019, some may argue that Isak lacks the experience to shine in the Premier League. He was exceptional last season, scoring goals in La Liga.

Isak impressed with Sweden during UEFA Euro 2020 as well, resulting in his stock rising even further. With a release clause of £75 million, Arsenal will have to break the bank if they are to land the 22-year-old on a permanent transfer.

#1. Joao Felix | Atletico Madrid

SD Eibar SAD v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Joao Felix has been linked with Arsenal a couple of times in the past.

The Portuguese attacker burst onto the scene during the 2018-19 season after scoring 15 league goals in just 26 appearances. His talent caught the eye of several top European clubs, with Felix ultimately signing for Atletico Madrid in 2019.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Joao Felix has more direct goal contributions in his last six league and European appearances (6) for Atletico Madrid than his previous 30 combined (5). Finding form Joao Felix has more direct goal contributions in his last six league and European appearances (6) for Atletico Madrid than his previous 30 combined (5). Finding form 📈 Joao Felix has more direct goal contributions in his last six league and European appearances (6) for Atletico Madrid than his previous 30 combined (5). Finding form https://t.co/ChHVBlAUNp

Felix cost Atletico Madrid a reported £113 million, becoming the club's all-time record signing. He came in bearing great promise, but has since failed to meet the lofty expectations he engendered.

Felix has struggled with injuries since joining and does not have a very impressive goalscoring record for the club. Especially in the context of his huge transfer fee.In his debut season, Felix only managed to score six league goals, followed by seven the following season.

With Atletico seemingly looking to sell Felix, Arsenal may cash in on the player's situation. Still only 22, Felix is both young and talented. He could fit the Arsenal mold easily if managed properly.

Edited by S Chowdhury