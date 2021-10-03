5 players who can replace Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

No Chelsea fan wants to see Antonio Rudiger leave, but with his contract ending by the end of the season - and negotiations for an extension at an impasse - the only realistic resolution might be searching for the center-back's replacement.

According to reports, Chelsea remain keen on extending Rudiger's contract, but his wage expectations (£140,000 a week) have stalled any potential breakthrough.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are watching with keen interest. Bayern Munich have shown more open interest in Rudiger, especially with manager Julian Nagelsmann stating, "I'll have to see when the contract expires, and then I'll see if I still have money in my wallet."

The 28-year-old German international already has several suitors who will agree to his wage demands, but so far, he has kept all his cards close to his chest. Stating that this was the most important decision of his professional career, Rudiger has explained that he won't be rushing into anything. While he might end up renewing his stay at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have to make a decision in the event that he doesn't.

To that end, let's take a look at five quality center-backs who could ultimately replace Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea.

#5 Marquinhos | Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain F.C - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

During Thomas Tuchel's two years at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain, he worked with the defensive partnership of Marquinhos and Thiago Silva. While the Parisian giants are unlikely to let Marquinhos leave, it won't stop Chelsea from trying to reunite the PSG star with both his former center-half partner and his manager.

Notably, the Parisian club reportedly snubbed an £86 million offer for Marquinhos from the Blues during the last transfer window. However, if the 27-year-old Brazilian international is interested in sealing a big-money move to the Premier League, Stamford Bridge could be his next destination.

#4 Maxence Lacroix | Wolfsburg

Preußen Münster v VfL Wolfsburg - DFB Cup: First Round

According to reports, Thomas Tuchel had his sights set on swooping one of the most attractive prospects in European football: Maxence Lacroix. The pacey center-back was brilliant for Wolfsburg during his debut season, making 32 Bundesliga appearances and contributing directly to two goals. Lacroix, only 21 years old, would be the perfect long-term replacement for Rudiger, and Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of the youngster.

Lacroix recently extended his contract with Wolfsburg, having made nine appearances this season, but that would hardly deter the Blues. If he continues to perform consistently in the Bundesliga, Chelsea may be hard-pressed to make a large bid to lure the youngster to Stamford Bridge.

