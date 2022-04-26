5 players who can replace Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that defender Antonio Rudiger has decided to move on after the club's failure to conclude negotiations for a new contract. The former AS Roma man was in negotiations with the club over a new contract, with his current contract due to expire in June 2022.

Drawn-out negotiations and sanctions imposed on the club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine were responsible for the lack of a resolution to Rudiger's contract. The defender is inching closer to a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the side reportedly his preferred destination.

Rudiger has been a key player for Chelsea over the last 18 months

After joining Chelsea in 2017, Rudiger became a key player for the side and quickly established himself as a regular. His importance, however, came to the fore after the appointment of countryman Tuchel as manager in 2021.

In his press conference before Chelsea took on West Ham at the weekend, Tuchel reiterated Rudiger's importance to the side, stating that the club now needs to find a replacement for him. With the quality of performances delivered by Rudiger since Tuchel's appointment, it may be a bit of a problem to replace the defender.

Without further ado, here is a list of five players Chelsea may look to replace Rudiger at the club.

#5 Ethan Ampadu

Atalanta BC v Venezia FC - Coppa Italia

With Ethan Ampadu, Chelsea have a young player who has gone on to learn his trade extensively outside the club. Still only 21, the Welshman currently plays for Italian Serie A strugglers Venezia, where he has been one of the club's best players.

Making his debut for the Blues as a 16-year-old, Ampadu made 12 senior appearances for the club before he was sent out on loan. He has featured for RB Leipzig and Sheffield United in loan spells, adding to his experience as a player. The 33-cap Wales international showed precociousness before his loan spells, and has improved greatly since.

CFCVideos @CFCVideos Don’t forget about Ethan Ampadu while you talk about our potential squad for next season!



Don’t forget about Ethan Ampadu while you talk about our potential squad for next season! https://t.co/p7JLZf3gjB

Like Rudiger, Ampadu enjoys playing on the front foot, enabling him to make aggressive interceptions and read the game intelligently. With the club's current situation of being unable to do business due to sanctions, Ampadu could easily fit the bill at the club.

#4 Levi Colwill

Derby County v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship

Another product of Chelsea's academy set-up, Levi Colwill, has emerged as a possible option to take Rudiger's spot in the team. The 19-year-old left-sided central defender is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship, where he is turning heads with his performance.

Colwill has had a similar impact at Huddersfield to what Reece James had in his first and only loan spell away from the club in the same league. The teenager has made 28 appearances for the Terriers in what was his first taste of men's football, and has earned rave reviews all over. He recently earned his first appearance for England's U-21 side, showcasing his development in the past year.

Colwill plays as a left-sided defender, the same position Rudiger occupies in the Blues' back three. The English youngster still has a lot to learn and may enjoy doing so by playing alongside the vastly experienced Thiago Silva. Tuchel likes him from what he has seen of him as well.

#3 Pau Torres

Juventus v Villarreal CF: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Villarreal have had a year to remember, from winning their first major trophy, the UEFA Europa League, to reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 16 years. At the center of all of this success is Spanish defender Pau Torres, a boyhood fan of the club.

Torres has emerged as one of Europe's best prospects in the last two years. He was offered a move to Tottenham Hotspur just before the start of the 2020-21 season. He preferred to remain at his boyhood club and make a name for himself, and he has done just that.

Now 25-years-old, Torres may find himself wanting a move outside of his comfort zone. The Spanish international is not short of suitors, but will come at a pricey sum. His experience as a left-sided defender and his reading of the game make him a possible replacement for Rudiger.

#2 Wesley Fofana

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League

French youngster Wesley Fofana has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League since moving to Leicester City from Saint-Etienne. The 21-year-old has impressed for the Foxes and played a key role in their FA Cup triumph last season.

Fofana suffered a horrific ankle fracture in pre-season, but has recovered and is back in action for the Foxes. The young defender has reportedly been on Chelsea's radar for a while. The club was reported to have been willing to put in a bid for him even while he was out injured.

Standard Sport @standardsport



Leicester star Wesley Fofana is among their targets, along with Sevilla's Jules Kounde.



✍️



bit.ly/3Lfgsb8 The looming departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave Chelsea needing to implement a defensive rebuild this summer.Leicester star Wesley Fofana is among their targets, along with Sevilla's Jules Kounde.✍️ @jamesrobsonES The looming departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave Chelsea needing to implement a defensive rebuild this summer.Leicester star Wesley Fofana is among their targets, along with Sevilla's Jules Kounde.✍️ @jamesrobsonESbit.ly/3Lfgsb8

Signing Fofana could help Chelsea secure the position for a number of years due to his age and quality. The Frenchman is also experienced in Premier League football and would not require time to acclimatize to the league.

#1 Jules Kounde

Sevilla FC v West Ham United: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde was reportedly only £12.8 million away from moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2021. The Spanish club had reached an agreement with Chelsea over his transfer before they decided to review the transfer fee, much to the dismay of the English side. This caused his move to Chelsea to collapse.

Kounde has been reassured that a move away from Sevilla would not be blocked provided that the buying club is willing to pay his transfer fee. The 23-year-old centre-back has reportedly said he wants to leave Sevilla and is almost certain that he will join a Premier League club.

Kounde has emerged as a top-quality defender in La Liga, earning him a place in France's squad for Euro 2020 and the UEFA Nations League final. The defender will look to quickly complete his move to Chelsea to end incessant speculation about his future.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit