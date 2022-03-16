5 players who can replace Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal is one of Real Madrid's most experienced players.
Carvajal signed with Los Blancos in 2013 from Bayer Leverkusen and has been a constant figure in the side's successes over the last decade. He has been key to the club's triumphs in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.
Carvajal is a right-back by trade and has flourished over the years, but his time at the club seems to be coming to a close. He recently turned 30 and hasn't looked at his best over the past year or so.
Carvajal's performance against forward Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Champions League this season was seemingly the final nail in the coffin. He was consistently outwitted and outpaced the Paris Saint-Germain forward.
Let's take a look at the five players who can replace Carvajal at Santiago Bernabeu.
#5. Dodo | Shakhtar Donetsk
Domilson dos Santos, better known as Dodo, plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.
He spent his early years in Brazil before signing for Shakthar in 2018 from Coritiba. After a season away on loan, he rejoined the club the following year and has worked his way into the first-team.
He could be a good replacement for Carvajal. Real Madrid have already reportedly shown interest in signing the 23-year-old, who has admitted that he would gladly join should the opportunity present itself.
Dodo has made 97 appearances for the Ukrainian side, scoring five goals and providing 17 assists in the process. He could certainly take his career to the next level with a move to Real Madrid.
#4. Pedro Porro | Sporting CP
Pedro Porro has emerged as a surprise option for Real Madrid.
The Manchester City man is currently on loan with Sporting Clube de Portugal and has been quite impressive with the side. He has previously represented Valladolid on loan.
Porro was signed by Manchester City for a reported £11 million in 2019 from Girona, but has yet to make his debut for the club. He has been thriving on loan and has turned several heads his way with his performances, especially in the UEFA Champions League.
Madrid have been in contact with the player and are reportedly leading the race to sign the 22-year-old. With a price tag of €45 million, Porro certainly won't come cheap.
#3. Alvaro Odriozola | Fiorentina
Real Madrid already have a direct replacement for Carvajal in Alvaro Odriozola.
Odriozola came up through the Real Sociedad academy and signed for Real Madrid in 2018. Despite putting in a few impressive performances, the club decided that he needed more experience and loaned him out to Bayern Munich and then Fiorentina.
His time in Germany was short-lived, as Odriozola made just five appearances for Bayern. His subsequent move to Fiorentina this season has worked out far better, with Odriozola now considered a regular at right-back.
Odriozola has made 22 appearances in Serie A this season. With his loan deal running out at the end of the season, Odriozola is a natural frontrunner to take Carvajal's place.
#2. Achraf Hakimi | Inter Milan
Achraf Hakimi has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid.
Hakimi spent most of his childhood with Los Blancos, making his professional debut in 2017. After three relatively quiet seasons, Hakimi was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund. He established himself as one of Europe's premier right-backs at the German club.
A bidding war followed shortly after, with Inter Milan coming out on top. The Italian outfit signed him for a reported €40 million, but Hakimi only went on to spend a year in Italy. This was followed by a move to Paris Saint-Germain last year, after the French heavyweight paid a reported €60 million for the Moroccan.
Hakimi is known for his electric pace and his excellent offensive contributions. After barely half a season in Paris, he has already been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.
#1. Reece James | Chelsea
Reece James is understood to be Real Madrid's priority signing for the right-back position.
James made his debut for Chelsea in 2019 and has quickly developed into one of England's best right-backs. He displays an incredible mix of speed and strength, and has become one of the side's key players.
James has been linked with Real Madrid sporadically. Recent reports have suggested that Eden Hazard could be used as part of a swap deal between the two clubs.
Still only 22, the Englishman comes with a market value of £50 million. He has already made 11 goal contributions in 17 appearances in Premier League so far this season.
With Chelsea currently facing sanctions from the Premier League, there is no way to predict what could happen in the summer transfer window.