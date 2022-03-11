5 players who can replace Granit Xhaka at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has enjoyed an upturn in form in recent months as Arsenal shifted to a 4-3-3 formation. The Swiss international has impressed as a number eight of late. Xhaka is an all-action midfielder and the new role has certainly helped him double down on his strengths and play more comfortably.

Granit Xhaka could yet leave Arsenal in the summer

He is good at pressing high up the pitch, has retained the ball well and does well at recycling possession. It's all looking good for now but Xhaka is tipped to leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

The Gunners have already started looking for replacements and here, we take a look at five players who can replace Granit Xhaka at Arsenal.

#5 Danilo (Palmeiras)

Danilo of Palmeiras is presented with the Adidas Bronze Ball Award after the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Final match

20-year-old Danilo is the youngest player in Palmeiras' starting XI. Arsenal are monitoring the midfielder and will look to make a move for him in the summer, as per Bola Vip. Danilo has great potential and could add an extra dimension to the Gunners' midfield.

He excels at carrying the ball into the final third and his ball retention ability is top-notch. Danilo has also been able to make the transition from a number eight in 2020 to a number six rather admirably as Palmeiras shifted to a 4-1-4-1 formation.

He won the Adidas Bronze Ball for the third most outstanding player at the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup.

Danilo will be available for a bargain and is unlikely to cost Arsenal more than €20 million. Arsenal have had multiple top talents stolen from under their nose and they'd do well to sign Danilo on a cut-price deal. He could prove to be a worthy long-term replacement for Xhaka.

#4 Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is another player who is on Mikel Arteta's wishlist for the summer. His current contract with Villa expires in the summer of 2023 and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the 23-year-old might not sign an extension.

As such, Aston Villa are likely to be open to selling him this summer. Romano has claimed on his transfer podcast that Arsenal are interested in Luiz. He said:

"Douglas Luiz is one to watch in the summer. Not only for Arsenal, they have an interest, but I'm not convinced he will extend his contract with Aston Villa, so he could be a big name on the market this summer.

"So keep an eye on Douglas Luiz, not only for Arsenal, but they have his name on the list."

The former Manchester City man has made nine appearances for the Brazilian national team. He has been at Villa since 2019. Luiz is a combative midfielder who is excellent at winning second balls and making recoveries.

He is also good at recycling possession and has the vision and technical ability to pick out teammates in space. The Brazilian international definitely fits the profile of the midfielder that Arsenal are looking for. He could be a like-for-like replacement for Xhaka.

#3 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford - Premier League

Ruben Neves has been linked with an exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a while now. He has garnered interest from several European giants, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Daily Mail.

Neves has been a standout performer for Wolves this season and was widely tipped to leave the club last summer. Speaking about the external interest in the midfielder last September, Wolves manager Bruno Lage said:

"This is life after the big teams come for this player. I live with the rumour he can leave but he stayed with us. In this way, he took the best decision."

Neves is an excellent holding midfielder. He is an aggressive presence at the center of the pitch and loves a tackle. The Portuguese international also possesses exquisite technique and can spray long balls to his forwards with great precision.

He can also score some stunning goals from range and would be a great replacement for Xhaka. However, Wolves are expected to spark a bidding war for their prized asset and the Gunners might get outmuscled by financially stronger clubs.

#2 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Stade Rennes: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa Conference League

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to leave the club at the end of the season. He is reportedly looking to take the next big step in his career and the Foxes will look to cash in on him at the end of the season.

The Belgian international has done a very good job for Leicester City since joining them from AS Monaco in 2019 on an initial loan deal. He is a versatile midfielder who can play anywhere across midfield. The 24-year-old is tidy in possession and packs a fair amount of pace and a great shooting range.

He has been likened to Premier League legend Frank Lampard. Arsenal have registered an interest in Tielemans, as per The Evening Standard (via The Daily Mail). In 34 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City this season, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Tielemans could prove to be an upgrade on Xhaka but he won't come for cheap.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC



Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.



More: I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023.Of course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU I’ve been told Youri Tielemans will NOT extend his contract with Leicester. New deal bid has been turned down - current one expires in 2023. 🔵 #LCFCOf course Youri will be professional, he’s focused on Leicester. Many top clubs want him for June.More: youtu.be/9-p5DiCzizU https://t.co/BIpAwzzGfp

#1 Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

Venezia FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Fabian Ruiz has arguably been Napoli's best player this season. The technically proficient midfielder would be the perfect replacement for Xhaka as he is also left-footed. Ruiz boasts an excellent passing range and is at his best when he has runners around him.

The 25-year-old has reportedly rejected the chance to sign an extension with Napoli. They had slapped a £50 million price tag on Ruiz last summer, but the Mirror claims that it has now come down to £16 million + add ons. The player is also reportedly keen on a move to Arsenal and wants a four-year deal.

What makes Ruiz an excellent option for Arsenal is that he can play anywhere across midfield. He can operate as a number eight or number ten or even as a box-to-box midfielder.

Ruiz also adds goals from midfield and has scored six goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this term.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/theres-proposa… #afc Fabian Ruiz | “There’s been a proposal from Arsenal” – Gunners have made move for impressive summer signing. Fabian Ruiz | “There’s been a proposal from Arsenal” – Gunners have made move for impressive summer signing.sportwitness.co.uk/theres-proposa… #afc

Edited by Shambhu Ajith