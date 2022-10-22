5 players who can replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson's role in Liverpool's successes under Jurgen Klopp cannot be downplayed. Not only has the Englishman been a great leader on and off the pitch, but he has also managed to improve his game considerably to become a mainstay in Liverpool's midfield.

Henderson is a workhorse and a tenacious presence at the center of the pitch. He is also quite efficient at keeping things ticking in midfield. But Henderson is now 32 and his best years are behind him. Liverpool desperately need to strengthen their midfield and finding a long-term replacement for Henderson is now a priority.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who can replace the Liverpool captain.

#5 Enzo Fernandes (Benfica)

Enzo Fernandez is a graduate of River Plate's youth academy and joined Benfica this past summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is a deep-lying playmaker capable of breaking up play and dictating proceedings from the centre of the pitch.

He can also play as a number 10 and is a technically gifted midfielder with excellent passing ability. Fernandez is also a very good dribbler of the ball and is a very dynamic midfielder who can burgeon into a world-class player with ample guidance.

According to SPORT, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Fernandez and are monitoring him.

#4 Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

Young Croatian midfielder Luka Sucic is RB Salzburg's midfield general. The 20-year-old has risen through the ranks at Salzburg and has now established himself as one of their key players. He is a box-to-box midfielder who excels at finding space in and around the final third.

Sucic also loves arriving late into the box to score a high number of goals from midfield. The Croat is far from the final product and still has a long way to go but he definitely has a very high ceiling.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten (via Sport Witness), Sucic is one of the players that Liverpool have identified as a potential long-term replacement for Henderson.

#3 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans has been linked with Liverpool for quite a while now. The Merseysiders opted against signing Tielemans in the summer but could be regretting that decision now. But the Belgium midfielder has not covered himself in glory either this term as Leicester City languish at 19th in the Premier League table.

Tielemans' current contract with the Foxes expires next summer and he will be available on a free transfer. He is a proven entity given his Premier League experience.

As per Calciomercato (via Football 365), Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus are interested in signing Tielemans at the end of the season.

#2 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Despite Frenkie de Jong's recent admission that he is ready to play anywhere for Barcelona, he continues to be linked with an exit from the club. Barca were keen to offload him in the summer and had even come to an €85 million agreement with Manchester United for his sale.

However, De Jong refused to move. He is no longer an automatic starter at the club, with Pedri and Gavi being preferred as the two central midfielders alongside Sergio Busquets. As per ESPN (via SI), Liverpool have already contacted De Jong's representatives.

Chelsea and United retain an interest in the Dutchman and all three teams will try to sign him if he decides to leave in January. De Jong would definitely be an upgrade on Henderson.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe right now. He has gone from strength to strength at Borussia Dortmund and has been heavily linked with a return to England. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all interested in Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is tied with Dortmund until 2025 but has been widely tipped to leave the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the 2022-23 season. He is an excellent passer and ball progressor.

Bellingham's positional discipline and tactical awareness belies his age and he would be a phenomenal long-term replacement for Henderson.

