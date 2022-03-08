5 players who can replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has been one of the most important players for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. The combative midfielder is not the most technically blessed footballer. But his leadership qualities, workrate and tenacity have gone a long way towards making Liverpool one of Europe's best football teams.

Liverpool are lining up potential replacement for Jordan Henderson

The 31-year-old signed a new deal until 2025 at Liverpool last August. However, he is unlikely to keep his performance levels up until then. So it's about time for Liverpool to start looking for a replacement for their captain.

The Merseysiders have been linked with multiple central midfielders in recent times. The midfield is a department they're keen to bolster regardless of Henderson's form.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

#5 Tyler Morton (Liverpool)

Tyler Morton (right) could be a great in-house replacement for Jordan Henderson

19-year-old Tyler Morton made his Premier League debut in November 2021, coming off the bench in the final few minutes of Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal. He then turned out for Liverpool in the Champions League for the first time against Porto at Anfield.

Morton turned in an impressive performance. He made two interceptions, the most of any Liverpool player in the game. Morton also had a pass completion rate of 83% and complemented Thiago Alcantara very well in the centre of the park. The Spaniard was all praise for the youngster after the game.

After the game, Thiago told reporters (via SportBible):

"The first time Tyler came, I said 'who is this player?' as he was training amazingly with us and he deserved to be part of the team tonight.

"I think he will have a bright and great career here at Liverpool and in football in general."

The local lad has a lot of potential and has shown maturity way beyond his age. He ought to be the first in line to replace Henderson if he keeps up the good work.

#4 Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Hannover 96 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - DFB Cup: Round of Sixteen

Liverpool were heavily linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus last summer. The 24-year-old was viewed as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Neuhaus is a technically gifted midfielder with an eye for a pass. He possesses great vision and has also previously talked about seeking out a new challenge abroad. Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter took some time to warm up to Neuhaus as well.

But the young midfielder has become a regular in the first team now and has scored four goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

#3 Aurelian Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Aurelien Tchouameni has garnered plenty of interest thanks to his exploits for AS Monaco in Ligue 1. Liverpool are chief among the sides that are interested in securing his services this summer.

Tchouameni rose through the ranks at Bordeaux and made his senior debut in 2018. He joined Monaco in January 2020 and put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He has since become a regular feature in the French national side as well. Tchouameni is renowned for his ability to make recoveries and win back possession. He is also technically proficient and is good at progressing the ball through midfield.

Suffice to say, he is a central midfielder who can excel on either side of the pitch. The 22-year-old also has adequate experience playing in a midfield two and in a midfield three.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🧠 Aurelien Tchouameni has made more interceptions (64) than any other midfielder in Europe's top 5 leagues this season 🧠 Aurelien Tchouameni has made more interceptions (64) than any other midfielder in Europe's top 5 leagues this season https://t.co/8oVQFpbEik

#2 Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

AC Milan v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to become a free agent this summer. He is a player who has a lot in common with Jordan Henderson. The Ivory Coast international has done a great job for the Rossoneri over the past few seasons.

He has scored six goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan this term. With plenty of top European sides keeping tabs on his contract situation, it is clear that Kessie can land a lucrative contract.

The 25-year-old is an aggressive midfielder with good ball retention qualities and could be a great addition to Liverpool's lineup.

#1 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Burnley v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City midfield lynchpin Youri Tielemans has reportedly decided to leave the club in the summer. He has entered the final 18 months of his current deal and thus the Foxes are expected to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Tielemans wants to play in the Champions League and it does not seem like it's going to happen with Leicester City. El Nacional claims that Liverpool are the favorites to sign Tielemans this summer ahead of Manchester City, PSG, Barcelona and Juventus.

A deal is likely to cost in the ballpark of €50 million. Tielemans could be a great replacement for Henderson as he is very familiar with the Premier League and might not need any time to settle down at Liverpool.

In 33 appearances across all competitions for Brendan Rodgers' men this season, Tielemans has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith