5 players who can replace Jorginho at Chelsea

Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018. The deep-lying playmaker did not exactly fit the usual profile of the Premier League's defensive midfielders, but he was blessed with incredible technical ability. After getting off to a rocky start to life in West London, the Italian regista has established himself as one of the best in the world.

Jorginho is Chelsea and Italy's midfield lynchpin

Jorginho is a calm and composed presence at the center of the pitch. His ball retention skills are on point and the 30-year-old is also a wonderful passer. Jorginho played a pivotal role in both Chelsea's Champions League title win and Italy's Euro 2020 triumph last summer.

Having turned 30 in December 2021, Jorginho is now about to enter what is likely to be the final chapter of his career. Jorginho's current contract with Chelsea expires in 2023 and the club might look to cash in on him unless he signs an extension. Several top European clubs have already been linked with the Italian international.

One thing's for certain and it is that Jorginho is going to take some replacing at Chelsea. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who can replace Jorginho at Chelsea.

#5 Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) - on loan at Norwich City

Norwich City v Brentford - Premier League

Chelsea don't really need to look very far to find a good replacement for Jorginho. One of their homegrown talents has shown plenty of potential. Chelsea academy product Billy Gilmour has endured a tough season on loan at Norwich City.

His performances for a struggling side are definitely not the best measure of his abilities but Chelsea are infamous for being ruthless with their academy products. At 170 cms, Gilmour's frail figure could generally be a cause for concern but he uses his low center of gravity to his advantage.

It's difficult to shake Gilmour off the ball and he uses his burst of pace to flit past opponents with ease. He is a tenacious presence in midfield and enjoys drawing opponents out of their position and manipulating space.

Direct forward passing is also among Gilmour's chief assets and Chelsea ought to give him a chance after this season. In 22 appearances across all competitions this term, Gilmour has provided two assists.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Chelsea reportedly have a long-standing interest in AS Monaco holding midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni. The French international rose through the ranks at Bordeaux before making his debut in the senior setup in 2018. Tchouameni arrived at Monaco in the January 2020 transfer window.

The combative midfielder has become one of AS Monaco's best players in a very short time. He is sharp during defensive transitions and excels at winning possession back for his team. Once he gets the ball at his feet, he drives forward confidently and dances past opponents rather easily.

He is an excellent central midfielder who has already shown that he can play equally well in a midfield two or a midfield three. Tchouameni is tipped to leave Monaco this summer and Chelsea remain interested in securing his services, as per Football London's Adam Newson.

#3 Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Yves Bissouma has garnered plenty of interest from various Premier League teams. Over the past few seasons, the Mali international has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight.

Bissouma is gifted in a technical sense, but it's his positional awareness and tenacity that truly elevates him to the status of one of the best in the country right now. He is a tidy passer of the ball and likes to bomb forward and join the attack when he is operating in a box-to-box role.

Bissouma can also play as a lone holding midfielder and loves a tackle. Coming from as well-drilled a side as Brighton, he will have no trouble settling down at another Premier League side.

#2 Gavi (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have endured a couple of really difficult seasons now. But the emergence of a few future superstars like Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez to name a few, has definitely been a silver lining. Gavi is a La Masia product who is just 17 years old but already has all the makings of a future Catalan legend.

Gavi's technical proficiency and undeniable quality on the ball have made him one of Barcelona's biggest assets. Amid all the uncertainty surrounding Jorginho's future, Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Gavi.

As per The Hard Tackle via Fichajes, Chelsea are tempted to prise Gavi out of Barcelona. However, he won't come for cheap and in all likelihood, it's the Blues who are going to be prised out of a potential deal for the young Spaniard.

Barça Daily @Barcadaily__



— @mundodeportivo Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and other clubs are all interested in Gavi. He has a €50m release clause. However, Barça admit his renewal will be easier than Araujo's. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and other clubs are all interested in Gavi. He has a €50m release clause. However, Barça admit his renewal will be easier than Araujo's.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/GvO20pmdbO

#1 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Declan Rice is widely tipped to be Chelsea's number one target in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mail Sport even claims that Rice would love to make a return to Chelsea. The 23-year-old had joined Chelsea's youth academy as a young kid but was released at the age of 14.

He moved to West Ham United and two years later, earned his first professional contract. Rice has now grown into one of the Premier League's best midfielders and one of the most sought-after players in the country. He has also established himself as a regular in the English national team.

Rice has been excellent at the center of the park for West Ham United and is arguably their most important player. But he is tipped to leave the club in the summer and will command a huge sum as transfer fee. He will be a great replacement for Jorginho.

In 36 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Rice has scored four goals and provided four assists.

West Ham Now @WestHamNow_



“I hope Declan Rice is available if that day comes.”



#WHUFC | #COYI

🗣 | Steven Gerrard when asked about being England manager one day:“I hope Declan Rice is available if that day comes.” 🗣 | Steven Gerrard when asked about being England manager one day:“I hope Declan Rice is available if that day comes.”#WHUFC | #COYIhttps://t.co/8rbmvfRNr1

Edited by Shambhu Ajith