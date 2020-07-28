5 players who can replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has been a revelation ever since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 for £34 million. The Senegal international has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world, with his pace, creativity, match intelligence and dribbling causing nightmares to opposition defenders.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player's impact on the Premier League champions has been such that he has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the past. Given that he is 28, it would be interesting to see whether an offer comes in and if Liverpool will accept it.

If they do and Sadio Mane leaves England, here are five players who can replace him at Liverpool.

Five replacements for Sadio Mane at Liverpool

#5 DAVID NERES, AJAX

David Neres has been linked with a move away from Ajax and could be a great replacement for Sadio Mane

Regarded as one of the best young talents in the world, David Neres has enjoyed another good season in the Netherlands.

Neres joined Ajax from Sao Paulo for a fee of €12 million in 2017. The 23-year-old had a slow start to his Ajax career, but in four seasons, he has developed into one of their most important players.

Capable of playing on the wings but also as a striker, Neres' dribbling ability and creativity have been a real asset for Erik ten Hag's side. Having been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, it is unlikely that the Brazil international will remain at Ajax for long.

Neres made 12 appearances in the league for Ajax last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

#4 JEREMIE BOGA, SASSUOLO

Jeremie Boga play on either wing and would be a great fit for Liverpool if Sadio Mane leaves

Another Chelsea player who managed to get away, Jeremie Boga has been one of the best wingers in Italy this season.

Having joined from Chelsea in 2018 for £3.5 million, the Ivory Coast international immediately established himself as a vital player for Sassuolo. Boga has formed a potent attack with Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo, with his pace and exceptional dribbling skills standing out.

Jérémie Boga is the first choice for Napoli. His brother-agent had a meeting with Napoli and found an agreement with the Azzurri. Sassuolo ask for €40m, but Napoli do not want to spend €40m. But it is positive news that there is an agreement between Napoli and Boga. (@DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/MODOVfKz8I — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) July 27, 2020

The former Birmingham City player has been linked with a return back to Chelsea as well as a move to Napoli.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances in Serie A, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists. He can play on either wing and has been utilised as a wide-midfielder and a striker.

