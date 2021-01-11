Sergio Ramos is yet to renew his contract at Real Madrid and is likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

We're well into January now and Real Madrid are yet to reach an agreement with their captain Sergio Ramos over a new contract. The 34-year-old has had an illustrious career at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club will definitely miss him if he decides to pack up and move out at the end of the season.

He is currently in the final months of his contract at Real Madrid and is now free to discuss terms with potential suitors and enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing. When Ramos finally leaves, he will leave a void in the heart of the Real Madrid defence that will be difficult to fill.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could potentially replace the Real Madrid captain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

5 players who can replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

#5 Diego Carlos

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is a strong and athletic centre-back who has been a consistent presence in the Andalusians' backline for two seasons now. The Brazilian has played a crucial role in steadying the backline for Sevilla since joining from Nantes in the summer of 2019.

Carlos is a strong presence in the air and is also a pretty good ball-playing centre-back. Unlike Sergio Ramos, Diego Carlos does not have a reckless streak in him and doesn't dive into tackles or pick up cards where it's unwarranted.

He makes some excellent last-ditch tackles too. Diego Carlos is only 27-years-old and has plenty of years of football left in him. He is contracted to Sevilla till 2024 and this will mean that Real Madrid won't be able to sign him for very cheap even though Sevilla are in a poor financial condition.

#4 Pau Torres

23-year-old Pau Torres has been a rock at the back for Villarreal and he has already earned up a call to the Spanish national side. In fact, he did play alongside Sergio Ramos for Spain in this year's UEFA Nations League and could very well be the player who steps into the Real Madrid centre-back's shoes once its vacated.

As a left-footed player, he will bring a great amount of balance to the Real Madrid backline. Torres is excellent with the ball at his feet and loves to spring long balls out into the flanks and through the lines with great accuracy. He is a tall customer and is a big threat from set-pieces.

Pau Torres is tied to Villarreal till 2024 and has a €50 million release clause and he definitely looks like he's worth the initial investment.

Real Madrid's interest in Pau Torres is genuine and his possible arrival to Real Madrid next summer is not connected to Sergio Ramos' future at the club. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/HnVXQeXTAe — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 4, 2021