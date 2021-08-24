5 players who can score as well as they create 

Over the last few years, we've witnessed a number of amazing players rise to prominence mainly because of their goalscoring instincts. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic became heroes for their clubs and countries courtesy of their exploits in front of goal.

However, despite their brilliance in the attacking third, these superstars rely to a significant extent on the supply from another group of players called the creators. These are the players who create goalscoring chances and lay them on a platter for the scorers to finish.

The third group of superstars is made up of players who excel both as scorers and creators. They are often believed to be the most important of the three groups as they can decide the fate of a game even without having their names on the scoresheet.

From explosive wingers to unstoppable midfielders and intelligent playmakers, we highlight 5 players in the football world at the moment who excel at creating chances and scoring goals.

#5 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho switched to the Premier League this summer

Manchester United snapped up Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, following a number of spectacular displays for the German club over the last few seasons. Such was his level of performance that the Red Devils were convinced to splash out a whopping €85 million to lure him to Old Trafford.

This is his home.

This is where he belongs.



Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

Sancho's role as both a creator and a scorer is perfectly summed up in his statistics during his time with the German giants. The winger has an impressive record of 50 goals and 64 assists from 137 appearances during his four-year stint at Signal Iduna Park.

With his marauding runs, brilliant crossings and electrifying dribbles, the England international is expected to light up the Premier League this season. It is only a matter of time before the Red Devils start reaping the rewards of their investment.

#4 Mohamed Salah

The winger has entered the season in red-hot form

The Premier League is aware of how brilliant Mohamed Salah is when it comes to scoring goals and also creating them. The Egyptian has been a thorn in the side of several English clubs since he made the switch from AS Roma to Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

Mohamed Salah vs Norwich City

1 Goal

2 Assists



Credit: @Ifcibrahimpic.twitter.com/9BOGs9IwAD — Salah Central™ (@SaIahCentral) August 14, 2021

So far, Salah has bagged a massive 129 goals and 49 assists for the Reds in 205 games across all competitions. He reminded us of his class once again by scoring once and setting up two goals in Liverpool's opening Premier League game of the season against Norwich.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande