×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players Chelsea Could Sign in the Summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
824   //    24 Mar 2019, 15:55 IST

Is Mauro Icardi finally going to join Chelsea this summer?
Is Mauro Icardi finally going to join Chelsea this summer?

Disclaimer: With Chelsea's transfer ban still in the process of being appealed, there is a degree of uncertainty around the club as to whether it will be lifted or not. In this instance, the article is a hypothetical look at the players Chelsea could sign if it was to be lifted.

Seemingly long gone are the days when Chelsea steamrolled opposition and won silverware without breaking a sweat; now, they find themselves languishing outside of the top four and dropping points to teams that they would have demolished just a couple of seasons prior.

Some fans point the finger at the players out on the pitch, whilst others blame the frequent changing of managers; however, the crisis at Chelsea is all-encompassing: from the board all the way to the players, there are a myriad of problems to be solved.

Whilst on paper, Chelsea may have what appears to be a great team filled to the brim with superstars, out on the field, nothing clicks. There is very little chemistry between the players, which has rendered them a cluster of individuals, rather than a team.

New blood needs to be brought into the Chelsea side this summer, if just to revive the stagnant form they've found themselves in for the past few months. So, without further adieu, here are five players that Chelsea could sign in the summer.

#5 Hirving Lozano (PSV)

PSV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
PSV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Hirving Lozano is a 23-year-old left winger who currently plays for PSV in the Eredivisie. He has also represented Mexico's national team a total of 34 times since making his debut in February 2016.

Lozano only rose to prominence after his move to PSV back in the summer of 2017 for around £7m from CF Pachuca. Before this, he was largely unknown. Now, though, Lozano has showcased not just to the fans in the Eredivisie, but also to those watching him in Champions League games, that he is a force to be reckoned with out on the flanks.

With a sudden turn of pace, Lozano can effortlessly skip past oncoming defenders, and from here, he can either move out further before whipping in a cross, or he can turn inside and head for goal -- either way, he poses a constant threat to the opposition.

Advertisement

His hunger for the ball means that he simply keeps on running, keeping defenders on their feet and tiring them out until they can't keep up with him anymore. That's when he's at his most dangerous.

With 15 goals and 8 assists in just 24 appearances for PSV this season, it may be very difficult for them to keep hold of their star player if he remains consistent.

Lozano is supposedly worth around £35m, which is a price that a club like PSV would be more than happy to accept, most likely. After all, it's a £28m profit on how much they paid for him a couple of years ago.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Mauro Emanuel Icardi Hirving Lozano Football Top 5/Top 10
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
5 players Chelsea failed to sign in January
RELATED STORY
5 players that Real Madrid could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea want to sign in January
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea need to sign in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 Players Chelsea need to sign to rebuild themselves for next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How the transfer ban could result in an extended period of mediocrity For Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 strikers Chelsea could look to sign in January
RELATED STORY
5 midfielders Chelsea could target in the summer to replace Fabregas
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should bin next summer
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could replace David Luiz at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us