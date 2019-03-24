5 Players Chelsea Could Sign in the Summer

Is Mauro Icardi finally going to join Chelsea this summer?

Disclaimer: With Chelsea's transfer ban still in the process of being appealed, there is a degree of uncertainty around the club as to whether it will be lifted or not. In this instance, the article is a hypothetical look at the players Chelsea could sign if it was to be lifted.

Seemingly long gone are the days when Chelsea steamrolled opposition and won silverware without breaking a sweat; now, they find themselves languishing outside of the top four and dropping points to teams that they would have demolished just a couple of seasons prior.

Some fans point the finger at the players out on the pitch, whilst others blame the frequent changing of managers; however, the crisis at Chelsea is all-encompassing: from the board all the way to the players, there are a myriad of problems to be solved.

Whilst on paper, Chelsea may have what appears to be a great team filled to the brim with superstars, out on the field, nothing clicks. There is very little chemistry between the players, which has rendered them a cluster of individuals, rather than a team.

New blood needs to be brought into the Chelsea side this summer, if just to revive the stagnant form they've found themselves in for the past few months. So, without further adieu, here are five players that Chelsea could sign in the summer.

#5 Hirving Lozano (PSV)

Hirving Lozano is a 23-year-old left winger who currently plays for PSV in the Eredivisie. He has also represented Mexico's national team a total of 34 times since making his debut in February 2016.

Lozano only rose to prominence after his move to PSV back in the summer of 2017 for around £7m from CF Pachuca. Before this, he was largely unknown. Now, though, Lozano has showcased not just to the fans in the Eredivisie, but also to those watching him in Champions League games, that he is a force to be reckoned with out on the flanks.

With a sudden turn of pace, Lozano can effortlessly skip past oncoming defenders, and from here, he can either move out further before whipping in a cross, or he can turn inside and head for goal -- either way, he poses a constant threat to the opposition.

His hunger for the ball means that he simply keeps on running, keeping defenders on their feet and tiring them out until they can't keep up with him anymore. That's when he's at his most dangerous.

With 15 goals and 8 assists in just 24 appearances for PSV this season, it may be very difficult for them to keep hold of their star player if he remains consistent.

Lozano is supposedly worth around £35m, which is a price that a club like PSV would be more than happy to accept, most likely. After all, it's a £28m profit on how much they paid for him a couple of years ago.

