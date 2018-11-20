×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 players Chelsea could target in the January transfer window

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
507   //    20 Nov 2018, 05:44 IST

Icardi could be one of the men on Chelsea's radar
Icardi could be one of the men on Chelsea's radar

There is no doubting that Chelsea have made an excellent start to the Premier League season, unbeaten after 12 games. They currently sit third in the league, and despite being very much the outsiders, they will still have an eye on the title. 

Much of Chelsea’s strong start has been down to the impressive impact made by new manager Maurizio Sarri. The former Napoli boss has bought a new brand of attractive football to Stamford Bridge, which looks to have worked wonders on the pitch.

The Blues have been well off the quality of Manchester City so far this year, and despite their good start, it seems most likely that the Cityzens will once again run away with the Premier League title. 

However, Chelsea are still competing on four fronts and will have their eyes on winning at least one piece of silverware. They are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues still unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, and they are favourites for the Europa League title. 

There have been some real standout performers for Chelsea so far this season. Eden Hazard looks better than ever, Marcos Alonso has proved himself to be one of the best attacking left backs in the world, while Jorginho has adapted well to the Premier League.

But there is still a possibility that Chelsea will look to bring in reinforcements when the January transfer window comes around. There have been questions asked about a couple of players in the squad, and Sarri may want to bring in the type of quality that will help bring titles to Stamford Bridge.

Here are 5 men Chelsea could target in January:

#1 Nathan Ake (Bournemouth)

Ake left Chelsea for Bournemouth in 2017
Ake left Chelsea for Bournemouth in 2017

One area where Chelsea may wish to bring in players is at centre back. Currently, Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz have started every Premier League game at the heart of the defence, with Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill left in reserve.

There have been rumours linking the pair with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January, with both at a stage in their career where they want to be playing regular football.

In that case, Sarri will not want to have only two senior centre-halves in his squad, especially given that Luiz still appears rash at times. Ake has impressed at Bournemouth since making the permanent move from Chelsea in 2017, and he is now regarded as one of the league’s top central defenders.

There is a lot of interest in him from the Premier League’s top clubs, given his defensive attributes, and ability to bring the ball out from the back, but Chelsea have the opportunity to match any bid made for him, as part of the deal made to sell him to the Cherries.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Inter Milan Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Christian Pulisic EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
3 Star Players Chelsea Could Sign in January Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
3 January signings that could help Chelsea win the...
RELATED STORY
4 potential January signings who could set the Premier...
RELATED STORY
7 famous players and their silliest on field mistakes
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us