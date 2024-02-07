5 players Chelsea could sell this summer

Chelsea's struggles on the pitch have continued despite Todd Boehly and co. constantly shelling out significant transfer fees to buy players. After a 12th-place finish in the league last season, the Blues are once again languishing in the bottom half of the table this term. They are currently 11th in the Premier League with 31 points from 23 games.

The club is also struggling with FFP issues and needs to offload a few players in the market to comply with the spending rules.

While the Blues have amassed a team full of young and promising players, some of them have failed to impress. In this listicle, we take a look at five players Chelsea could sell in the 2024 summer transfer window.

#1 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

24-year-old Trevoh Chalobah is one of the Blues' academy graduates. The centre-back was promoted to the first team by Thomas Tuchel back in 2021. Chalobah, though, has found it hard to get regular game time.

The defender is yet to make an appearance this term as he has constantly struggled with fitness issues. Tuchel, meanwhile, was keen on bringing Chalobah to Bayern Munich in January.

Considering Chalobah is a homegrown product, any sum made from his sale would go directly into the Blues' profit book. That would help the club significantly in the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Blues have young guns like Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and more in their defensive ranks. Hence, it might be better for both parties if Chalobah moves on in the summer.

#2 Armando Broja

Armando Broja in action

Armando Broja joined Fulham on loan in the January transfer window. The Albanian aims for a new start in his career after a struggling Chelsea spell that was marred with injuries.

Broja, despite his evident talent, never turned out to be a reliable goalscorer for the Blues. He scored thrice in 38 appearances for the club's senior team.

Much like Chalobah, Broja is an academy product, meaning his potential sale would hand the club a massive financial boost.

Broja is 22 and the Stamford Bridge side value him at £50 million. No club matched the asking price in January. However, if Broja impresses in his loan at Craven Cottage, Chelsea might generate good revenue through his sale in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side has the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson while David Datro Fofana will return from his loan in the summer. Considering the depth, letting Broja go is seemingly the club's best option.

#3 Conor Gallagher

Gallagher's future looks uncertain

A life-long Blue, Conor Gallagher is one of the club's own and has often captained the side this season. Gallagher has come through the club's youth ranks and always produces energetic performances on the pitch.

That said, his contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Blues are reportedly unwilling to extend players whose deals will run out soon.

Hence, the club needs to decide about Gallagher in the summer as otherwise, they risk losing him for free.

Tottenham Hotspur have previously shown their interest in Gallagher and a potential sale could generate around £50 million. It would give Chelsea the freedom to run after other targets in the market.

#4 Marc Cucurella

Cucurella has struggled to shine

Chelsea paid Brighton & Hove Albion a mega €65.3 million back in 2022 to sign Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard came with a lot of promise. However, his form has been hot and cold.

Cucurella hasn't been consistent and he often faced backlash for his error-prone on-field performances.

Apart from Cucurella, the Blues also have Ben Chilwell in their ranks. Malo Gusto can also operate from the left flank. Hence, offloading Cucurella could help the Blues get his £175,000 per week wage off the books.

25-year-old Cucurella is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt. Last summer, Manchester City showed interest in Cucurella, while in January, ESPN reported that the Blues were open to letting the full-back leave.

All things considered, selling Cucurella in the 2024 summer is the best option for Chelsea.

#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga

What's in Kepa's future?

Real Madrid made a shocking summer move as they brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. After the transfer, the Spaniard made it clear that he would prefer to make the move permanent.

Kepa, though, has fallen in Los Blancos' pecking order after an injury. Andriy Lunin has usurped him from the number 1 spot while Thibaut Courtois is also nearing his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Hence, Kepa's future in the Spanish capital looks bleak. Chelsea, on the other hand, have Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic in their ranks.

Accommodating Kepa back in the team doesn't look like a priority for the Blues. Rather, selling him in the market could help the club financially.