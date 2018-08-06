Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players Chelsea should not sell this summer

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.23K   //    06 Aug 2018, 11:25 IST

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Maurizio Sarri - new Chelsea boss

In this transfer window, Chelsea has been one of the clubs constantly mentioned on the news for one reason or other, mainly for the sacking of Antonio Conte and appointment of Maurizio Sarri as well as the futures of some of their star players.

Although it is normal for players to come and go, Chelsea needs to hold onto these five players if they are to qualify at least for the Champions League this time around.

#5 Olivier Giroud

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
The World Cup winner can be an impact sub

Oliver Giroud may not be regarded as one of the most valuable players on this current Chelsea roster, but he should still be a crucial player for Chelsea under Sarri.

The World Cup winner's experience, strength, height, and physicality makes him a proper target man, this has helped him win matches for Arsenal and Chelsea in the past after coming on as a substitute.

The current Chelsea gaffer Sarri prefers to play free flowing attacking football, but there will be situations when opposing teams will be compact and this free flowing football might not help, in those times Chelsea will need a target man to whom balls can be delivered within the box.

The Frenchman can become a focal point of Chelsea's attack, and he is a proper bench specialist who knows how to win games by coming off the bench, thus it will be wise for Chelsea to keep him.

#4 Kurt Zouma

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League
Zouma key player for Chelsea before his injury

Kurt Zouma was signed by Chelsea in the winter transfer window of 2014, and since then he has won two Premier League titles and one Carabao Cup. He was a regular starter for Chelsea before he picked up an injury and became a part of Chelsea's loan army.

Still only 23, Zouma spent last season on loan with Stoke City where he was impressive despite Stoke City's relegation.

The former Saint Etienne defender is 6'3 inches tall, blessed with plenty of pace, an impressive physique, and he has the experience of playing at the top because he has made 71 appearances for Chelsea so far.

The Blues are not willing to spend a lot in this transfer market, thus he would be like a quality addition to the squad. He is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, a trait which Sarri would love to see in his Chelsea defenders.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard N'Golo Kante Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
4 players Chelsea should sell this summer 
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea cannot afford to lose this summer
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players who could depart Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should try and sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Five players who could leave Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea players who will probably leave this transfer...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea - Season preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us