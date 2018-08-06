5 players Chelsea should not sell this summer

Maurizio Sarri - new Chelsea boss

In this transfer window, Chelsea has been one of the clubs constantly mentioned on the news for one reason or other, mainly for the sacking of Antonio Conte and appointment of Maurizio Sarri as well as the futures of some of their star players.

Although it is normal for players to come and go, Chelsea needs to hold onto these five players if they are to qualify at least for the Champions League this time around.

#5 Olivier Giroud

The World Cup winner can be an impact sub

Oliver Giroud may not be regarded as one of the most valuable players on this current Chelsea roster, but he should still be a crucial player for Chelsea under Sarri.

The World Cup winner's experience, strength, height, and physicality makes him a proper target man, this has helped him win matches for Arsenal and Chelsea in the past after coming on as a substitute.

The current Chelsea gaffer Sarri prefers to play free flowing attacking football, but there will be situations when opposing teams will be compact and this free flowing football might not help, in those times Chelsea will need a target man to whom balls can be delivered within the box.

The Frenchman can become a focal point of Chelsea's attack, and he is a proper bench specialist who knows how to win games by coming off the bench, thus it will be wise for Chelsea to keep him.

#4 Kurt Zouma

Zouma key player for Chelsea before his injury

Kurt Zouma was signed by Chelsea in the winter transfer window of 2014, and since then he has won two Premier League titles and one Carabao Cup. He was a regular starter for Chelsea before he picked up an injury and became a part of Chelsea's loan army.

Still only 23, Zouma spent last season on loan with Stoke City where he was impressive despite Stoke City's relegation.

The former Saint Etienne defender is 6'3 inches tall, blessed with plenty of pace, an impressive physique, and he has the experience of playing at the top because he has made 71 appearances for Chelsea so far.

The Blues are not willing to spend a lot in this transfer market, thus he would be like a quality addition to the squad. He is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, a trait which Sarri would love to see in his Chelsea defenders.

All stats via transfermarkt

